27 Gift Ideas for Family 2021 – Best Gifts to Get a Family

Courtesy

Searching for the all-around perfect present for a single person is hard, let alone finding one for a whole family. As someone who prides themselves in their gift-giving skills (it’s all about detail and thoughtfulness), I‘ll admit it’s tough picking something out that everyone in the fam can enjoy. But, like I said, I am quite confident in my ability to select gifts that will have people oohing and aahing nonstop after unwrapping — which is why I’ve done the heavy lifting for you and gathered the best gift ideas for a family.

Whether you’re looking for a housewarming gift or getting some holiday shopping outta the way, one of these gift ideas will put the biggest smile on ALL of their faces. Like, I mean, c’mon, what family wouldn’t absolutely love to get a mini projector, an indoor s’mores maker, or even just a bottle of ~ fancy ~ vodka (obvi, not for those under 21)? Below, 27 things you need to be gifting a family — because honestly, they all belong in every household.

And if you need some help hunting down a lil somethin ‘somethin’ for your mom, dad, sister, brother, or even cousin, look no further … We gotchu!

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

this bluetooth speaker

Portable Wireless Speaker Beats amazon.com $ 179.95

$ 149.95 (17% off)

Honestly, a wireless speaker is just a must in a 21st century home. They’ll be able to listen to it in the living room, kitchen, dining area, or backyard, depending on where all of them want to jam out.

two

this refreshing candle

Coco + Nut | Coconut + Almond Candlessentials candlessentials.com

$ 32.00

I mean, we all want our homes to smell on-point. Getting this sweet and calming-scented one will have them all never wanting to leave their humble abode.

3

this giant jenga game

Jumbo Wooden Blocks Floor Game

What’s better than regular Jenga? GIANT JENGA. This is perfect for family game night or any party.

4

this beautiful bottle of vodka

Organic Infusions Pear & Ginger Vodka Belvedere topshelfwineandspirits.com

$ 39.99

For those 21 and over, get them this gorge bottle of Belvedere to share. It has notes of pear, ginger, and honey that make for the most refreshing vodka.

5

this sweet green angel

Ficus ‘Fiddle Leaf Fig’ Lyrata Hey Botany heybotany.com

$ 16.00

Gift their household with a new addition to the crew by snagging them this beautiful green bb that’s v affordable and quite easy to take care of.

6

this smol massage gun

Portable Mini Theragun theragun.com

$ 199.00

They’re gonna have to assign shifts for when to use this, it’s that good. And the best part is it’s so compact, they can bring it with them on their upcoming trips and vacays.

7

this heated throw

Electric Heated Blanket

Warning: This may cause some fights when fall and winter hits. And TBH, I suggest getting more than one if they’ve got a lottt of people in their clan.

8

these thoughtful mugs

Personalized Family Mugs UncommonGoods uncommongoods.com

$ 30.00

Mugs with everybody’s faces and names on them? The! Cutest !!

9

this sleek air fryer

Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker

You’ll make their lives SO much easier and less stressful when you get them an air fryer. And this one specifically has almost a five-star rating with over 16,000 (!!) glowing reviews. Plus, it’s on sale RN. Cop one for them and yourself while you’re at it.

10

this cozy robe

Super-Plush Robe Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 98.00

A super plush robe? Name me someone who doesn’t want that — I’ll wait.

eleven

this cookie set

Crunchy Vegan Cookies Partake Foods amazon.com

$ 26.99

Maybe the family you’re buying for is vegan or has a big sweet tooth! If this sounds like them, they are going to be obsessed with these goodies from Partake Foods.

12

this backrest massager

Warming Backrest Massager Sharper Image sharperimage.com

$ 129.99

Their bodies won’t have to suffer from those stressful days with this lifesaver. They can prop her up wherever and it’ll provide a massage like no other. It also features a lil night light and some storage space for books or a journal.

13

this projector

Mini Projector TOPVISION amazon.com

$ 89.99

Movie nights just got bigger and better with this projector that actually hooks up to smartphones!!

14

these cocktail cubes

Minute Cocktail Sugar Cube Trio Allison DeVane uncommongoods.com

$ 30.00

This will be a HIT whenever they’re in the mood for an easy drink They just need to plop one of these cubes into a shot of liquor and voila! An instant cocktail.

fifteen

this decanter

Monogram Aerating Wine Decanter Cathy’s Concepts Nordstrom

$ 43.95

Wine-loving families will adore this thoughtful present. You can even get it monogrammed!

16

this dumbbell set

Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Set with Stand Sporzon! amazon.com

$ 68.32

If you know that they’re always getting those gains as a group, they’ll really appreciate this dumbbell set that comes with a stand.

17

this indoor s’mores maker

Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S’mores Maker Nostalgia amazon.com

$ 24.99

You just can’t go wrong with an indoor s’mores maker. YOU JUST CANNOT.

18

this fun puzzle

Astrology 1000 Piece Foil Puzzle Cosmopolitan shop.cosmopolitan.com

$ 22.50

Even though puzzles had their shining moment in the panini, they are here to stay and are great to bring the fam together for some bonding time.

19

this kitchenware set

Nonstick Pots and Pans Set Ayesha Curry Kitchenware amazon.com

If you know they’re in need of some new cookware, they’ll die over these stylish and sturdy ones by Ayesha Curry.

twenty

these placemats

Braided Jute Round 15 “Placemats Symple Stuff wayfair.com

$ 37.99

Bring some chicness to their kitchen with these aesthetically pleasing placemats.

twenty-one

this coffee maker

K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker Keurig keurig.com

$ 129.99

If this family practically runs on coffee, this Keuring is perfect for them. It has five brew sizes and options to make hot cocoa, tea, and coffee.

22

this robot vacuum

Roomba 694 iRobot amazon.com $ 274.00

$ 229.99 (16% off)

Whoever does the vacuuming in this household will love ya forever for this one. All they gotta do is turn this bad boy on, let it do its thing, and they’ve got spotless floors without barely lifting a finger.

2. 3

this video game

Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo amazon.com

$ 69.88

Just so you know, they’re gonna need a Nintendo Switch in order to play this! This game will have everybody on their feet and playing for hours on end.

24

this security alarm system

2-Pack Alarm Window and Door Contact Sensor

Their jaws will be on the floor when they open up this sophisticated alarm system from you. The fact that you had their safety in mind will mean everything. Trust!

25

this oil diffuser

Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser SERENE HOUSE nordstrom.com

$ 39.99

Nothing sets the vibe like an essential oil diffuser.

26

this giant cooler

Tundra 35 Cooler, White

They’ll need a cooler for sure if they’re always throwing celebrations at their house or if they go on a lot of outdoor trips. It can hold up to 20 cans and will stay cool for a really long time, thanks to three inches of PermaFrost Insulation and its extra thick FatWall design.

27

these snug slippers

Water Resistant Shearling Scuff Slipper

These are the slippers that can chill by the entryway of their home if anybody needs to just quickly slip something on to run an errand or just to hang around the house. They’re cute and really fuzzy!

Megan Uy Assistant Shopping Editor Megan is the Assistant Shopping Editor at Cosmo where she covers all things shopping within the fashion and lifestyle space.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below