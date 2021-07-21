27 Best Makeup and Beauty Advent Calendars for 2021 Holiday Gifts

Courtesy Image
Like, sure, the holiday season feels like a million years away right now, but IMO, it’s never too early to start prepping your shopping list (especially when you think about how fast everything sells out in December — IYKYK). One gift I’m definitely eyeing this year? All the 2021 beauty advent calendars that are starting to creep up. They’re basically the perfect gift for any beauty lovers on your list, thanks to the fact that these cals are loaded with the best lineup of makeup, skincare, and hair products. I mean, who doesn’t want to open up a mini (or full-sized!) Product every day ?!
So to help you start mentally preparing for the season, I rounded up the 27 best beauty advent calendars of all time. Heads up that even more calendars will be dropping as we approach the holidays, so don’t forget to check back here for more picks throughout the year.
Best Makeup Advent Calendar
Q-KI London Beauty Advent Calendar
Inside this cute little advent calendar is an assortment of 24 mini makeup products (hiii, lipgloss tubes and eyeshadow palettes) that’ll make any beauty lovers on your list super happy this holiday season. Pro tip: Get ahead of your shopping and snag this one now before it sells out.
Best Grocery Store Beauty Advent Calendar
Trader Joe’s 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Obsessed with the beauty aisle at your local Trader Joe’s? Gift yourself (or, fine, a loved one) this beauty advent calendar, and you’ll get 12 days worth of the brand’s best products. The exact lineup is a surprise, which makes this pick even more exciting, IMO. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: Grocery store skincare is kinda iconic.
Best Advent Calendar for Body Products
L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar 4
Best Skincare Advent Calendar
OleHenriksen 12 Days of Ole Glow Skincare Advent Calendar
TBH there’s nothing better than getting a brand-new skincare routine for the holidays — and this advent calendar from Ole Henriksen makes it way easy to do so. The 12-day set comes with everything from a foaming cleanser to a hydrating night cream, so prepare to enter 2021 with a serious glow.
My favorites from the set: OleHenriksen Truth Serum and Invigorating Night Transformation Gel
Best Lipstick Advent Calendar
NYX Advent Calendar 12 Day Lipstick Countdown 6
Best Mini Nail Polish Advent Calendar
Ciaté London Mini Mani Month Advent Calendar
Here’s a fun holiday challenge: Try painting your nails a different color every day of the month. This beauty advent calendar will help you get there, since it’s equipped with 24 festive shades you’ll want to wear ASAP.
My favorites from the set: Ciaté London Dangerous Affair and Goal Digger
Best Bath Bomb Advent Calendar
Spa Life Fizzle All The Way Bath Bomb Advent Calendar
Perfect for any bath lovers on your holiday list (hi, me), this sweet little advent calendar comes with 12 mini bath bombs. You get a huge variety of colors and scents too, so there’s something new to look forward to each day.
Best Affordable Makeup Advent Calendar
Q-KI New York Beauty Advent Calendar
Looking for a cheap but fun makeup advent calendar? This $ 20 option from Q-KI is the perfect solution, thanks to the fact that it comes with a little bit of everything (think: 24 mini eyeshadows, lipsticks, and more). BTW: The exact lineup is a surprise (which, honestly, adds to the fun.
George & Viv 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar 10
Asos Face + Body 24 Day Holiday Calendar 11
Ulta 12 Days of Beauty
Even though it’s one of the more affordable beauty advent calendars out there, Ulta’s 12 Days of Beauty does not disappoint. Last year’s lineup came with 12 individually wrapped makeup products — think: lipsticks, eyeshadows, highlighters, the works — and the packaging was pretty enough to keep out on display.
My favorites from last year’s set: Ulta Eye Shadow Crayon and Velvet Matte Liquid Lipstick
BareMinerals 24 Days of Clean Beauty 13
COMING SOON
Charlotte Tilbury Bejeweled Beauty Chest Advent Calendar
Honestly, the pretty packaging of the Charlotte Tilbury makeup advent calendar is reason enough to scoop it up before the holidays. And the contents usually aren’t so bad either — you get 12 full-size and travel-size makeup and skincare products (including the brand’s cult-favorite lipstick). The 2021 edition can’t come soon enough, TBH.
My favorites from last year’s set: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick and Lip Cheat Lip Liner
Net-a-Porter 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar 15
Atelier Cologne Clémentine California Advent Calendar Perfume Set 16
Jo Malone Advent Calendar
It feels a little weird to call an advent calendar chic, but like, how freakin ‘chic is this one from Jo Malone? Inside the 24 drawers you can find the perfect lineup of fragrance, bath, and body products. The picks are a surprise BTW, so you’ll have to snag the 2021 edition when it drops to figure out exactly what’s inside.
Capri Blue 12 Days of Volcano Holiday Gift Set anthropologie.com
$ 158.00
Want your house to smell like an Anthropologie store this holiday season? Of course you do — and this beauty advent calendar makes it v easy. Last year’s calendar came with 12 days worth of Capri Blue’s iconic Volcano scent (aka the sweet, citrusy fragrance that’s sprayed throughout every Anthropologie) in everything from candles to body lotions.
My favorites from last year’s set: Capri Blue Volcano Diffuser Oil and Mini Volcano Blue Candle Tin
Diptyque 25-Piece Advent Calendar
There were 25 Diptyque surprises in this beautifully illustrated box last year, including everything from mini Baies candles to hydrating body creams. It’s definitely a pricey gift, but if you’re looking to splurge this holiday season, you can’t go wrong when the 2021 version becomes avail.
My favorites from last year’s set: Diptyque 35g Feu de bois candle and Do Son Eau de Toilette
25 Days of Spectacular Skin Advent Calendar
The coolest thing about this skincare advent calendar? Well, other than the fact that it was stocked with 25 fan-favorite products from Elemis, it was also fully recyclable. The paper on the outside of the box was sustainably sourced, and the entire box could be thrown into the recycling bin. Here’s hoping this year’s version follows suit.
My favorites from last year’s set: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream and Herbal Lavender Repair Mask
Acqua di Parma Advent Calendar
Another splurge-worthy beauty advent calendar, this pretty option from Acqua di Parma housed two5 home and body products in the brand’s cult-favorite scents (think: Colonia and Blu Mediterraneo). The exact contents in this bb are usually a surprise, which makes the wait for the 2021 calendar even more exciting.
Rituals The Ritual of Advent 24 Luxurious Bath, Body, and Home Gift Set 22
COMING SOON
TweIve Days of Beauty Faves
Even though it’s only 12 days, this beauty advent calendar is loaded with enough products to last you through the holidays. The 2020 calendar came with a nice blend of makeup, hair, and body products for under $ 26, which, IMO, is a huge steal.
My favorites from last year’s set: Eco Tools Angled Kabuki Brush and Nexus Comb Through Finishing Mist
QVC Beauty 12 Days of Posh Beauty Full-Size Collection 24
Kiehl’s Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar 25
Molton Brown 2020 Advent Calendar
IDK what could smell better than 24 days worth of Molton Brown candles, hand creams, shower gels, and hair products. Scent aside, the packaging of this beauty advent calendar is, like, ridiculously luxe (and who doesn’t want that on their dresser?).
My favorites from last year’s set: Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Radiant Body Oil and Vitamin Lipsaver
Macy’s 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar 27
Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar 2020 libertylondon.com
$ 275.00
Heads up: The Liberty of London beauty advent calendars sell out fast, so you’ll want to check back as soon as the 2021 edition drops. Last year’s set came with a solid assortment of both full-size and mini products — and, as always, ridiculously cute packaging.
My favorites from last year’s set: Diptyque Baies Candle and Malin + Goetz Meadowfoam Oil Balm
Ruby Buddemeyer Beauty Editor Ruby is the beauty editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers beauty across print and digital.
