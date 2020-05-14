Notimex.- 269 ​​municipalities in 15 states of the country will be the first to be able to resume their activities after being confined by the Covid-19 pandemic, since they do not register cases of contagion of the virus.

In accordance with the return plan, the Government of Mexico has called “The New Normality”, which is divided into three stages; In the first, it begins on May 18, only 269 municipalities in Mexico will return to social, economic and school activities.

This was stated this day by Graciela Márquez Colín, Secretary of the Economy, during the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who explained that the return starts from a progressive, “orderly, gradual and cautious” program to activities in the country.

Read: Evaluate CDMX plan: restaurants would reopen on June 15 and face-to-face classes until August

“In stage one, these municipalities that we have detected are not contagious and do not have contagious neighborhood, we have called them the Municipalities of Hope, in today’s cut they are 269 in 15 states. In the next few days there will be an institutional and government collaboration for the implementation of sanitary fences, to protect these municipalities ”.

“From May 18, next Monday, we will have open the school activity of the public space, work, vulnerable people and the measures that have to be taken for public health and work,” said Márquez Colín.

Read also: Restart of activities will start on May 18, but with a traffic light system

In summary, these municipalities register zero cases of contagion by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes Covid-19 disease; however, they will be monitored once they resume activities and health days will be launched to keep the areas free from contagion.