26 years after Selena’s murder; this is the life of Yolanda Saldívar in prison – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Selena Quintanilla was murdered on the morning of March 31, 1995 by Yolanda Saldívar, who was one of the closest friends of the “Queen of Tex-Mex.” Today Yolanda is serving her sentence at the Mountain View Unit, a maximum security prison for women in Gatesville, Texas.

Yolanda Saldívar pleaded not guilty after killing Selena with a bullet from a .38mm caliber revolver. The impact was at the level of the lower right shoulder, which broke an artery that caused death from blood loss and cardiorespiratory arrest.

Saldívar was the singer’s personal assistant, founder and president of her fan club and manager of her brand Selena Etc, but she decided to turn off the voice of the singer of Como la flor when she was 23 years old and had a successful career ahead of her.

After shooting Selena in room 158 of the Days Inn motel, Saldívar locked himself in a van for almost 10 hours, where he threatened to kill himself while holding the gun in his hand and pointing it at his head.

Despite always maintaining that it was not his intention to murder Selena, after two hours of deliberation, a judge sentenced Yolanda Saldívar to life imprisonment for premeditated murder on October 24, 1995, with the possibility of requesting her parole in March. of 2025 for good behavior, when he has served 30 years of sentence.

Since November 22, 1995, Saldívar has spent his nights in a cell measuring approximately 3.5 x 2 meters. His days begin with a moment of relaxation in the mornings, then he works as a janitor and returns to his confinement.

The spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Jeremy Desel, said in an interview with Univision that “There have been no real or significant changes in Saldívar’s status in years and years.” “She has been on the same stage for a long, long time,” he added.

Desel did not want to elaborate on what the job that Yolanda is doing now in prison is like and did not want to say how long she has been in this role, only adding: “A janitor works doing what a janitor does.”

Yolanda’s life has never ceased to be in danger since the end of the life of the “Queen of Tex-Mex”, several times she has received death threats through letters from abroad for having murdered her idol, on other occasions She has received threats from other inmates, which is why she lives alone in her cell, away from the other inmates.

You have the right to purchase a transistor radio at the prison police station and to receive a visit of one hour a week from your family or friends. He has tried to appeal twice, the first was in 2009 and he lost it for filing it in the wrong county. In 2014 he tried again, appealing for the deterioration of his health, which he could not verify and was rejected.

Selena Quintanilla’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, assured that his family does not care if Saldívar is paroled in 2025, but he considers that he is in a safe place, because despite the years he knows that there are people who they want to assassinate her.

“We still receive letters from women who are in that prison, where she is, and they say that they are waiting for her, that they are going to kill her. […] they have nothing to lose, “he revealed in an interview with Tony Dandrades last year.

Saldívar will be able to request his parole in 2025 without a lawyer, as he will simply have to verify that his behavior was good during his first 30 years serving his sentence.