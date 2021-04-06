26 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

Today’s news doesn’t stop 24 hours a day, that’s why we’ve compiled all the important tech news that came up throughout the day, so you can take a quick look at breakfast.

It had been rumored in recent weeks, and it is already official: LG stops making mobiles. One of the most innovative companies in the industry, but also one of the most misunderstood, says goodbye to smartphones.

New chapter in the graphics card crisis. They are so rare and in demand that have already entered smugglers’ networks.

We have a new installment of our ComputerHoy 2.0 podcast! This week we talk about the bombshell news of the year: LG leaves the mobile market. And also of the latest hardware analysis that we have carried out. Press the Play button just below to listen to it:

Technological news

The final frontier: Microsoft reflects on hybrid work between home and office. Read the news

Graphics cards, the new smuggling: a fisherman is caught with 300 cards that he sold in his fishing boat. Read the news

LG announces that it will no longer manufacture mobile phones and ends an era. Read the news

An exhibition with more than 3,000 drones breaks a new record in Shanghai. Read the news

Mobile phones

LG stops making mobiles, but: what will happen now to those who already have one of their smartphones? Read the news

Huawei P50 is seen in new high-quality images. Read the news

This is the new most powerful mobile in the world according to AnTuTu. Read the news

So will Sony Xperia 1 III: everything we know before its presentation on April 14. Read the news

Computers and tablets

You can now activate the option to chat from Gmail on your mobile. Read the tutorial

How to protect a file or folder in Windows 10 so that nobody can delete it. Read the tutorial

Lifestyle

What do the numbers on the temple of your glasses mean? Read the news

Tips to explain to your boss that you always want to telecommute. Read the news

Guide and tips for buying an air purifier, what are the best models? Check the buying guide

Leisure and gaming

All HBO Releases of the Week: Exterminate All Savages. Read the news

All the premieres of the week on Netflix with different superheroines. Read the news

This Netflix documentary is getting a lot of people who watch it to stop eating fish. Read the news

Guide to buying a gaming mouse: optical or laser sensor, DPIs, ergonomics and customization options. Check the buying guide

GeForce Now and free to play: free video games that you can play on any device. Read the report

5 cheap and powerful gaming laptops you can buy right now. Check the list

Classic DOOMs for PS4 and Switch will have physical editions. Read the news

Engine

Proof of mobility between communities, when it is necessary and how to achieve it. Read the news

They buy a Ford Mustang without an engine or transmission for $ 165,000. Read the news

Science

Scientists create an online game that challenges you to fool Artificial Intelligence by the face. Read the news

What exactly does it mean for COVID-19 vaccines to protect ‘only’ for at least six months. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

SmartSafes, the invisible safes. Read the news

Many think that it is the most difficult riddle in history: can you solve it? Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!