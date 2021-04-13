26 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

A score of carefully selected news for you to discover the most important thing that has happened in the world of technology, during the last 24 hours.

Microsoft has bought Nuance, an artificial intelligence speech recognition software company, for $ 19.7 billion. It is his second most expensive acquisition, after LinkedIn. Its Dragon software is used by applications such as Apple’s Siri assistant.

A render with the possible appearance of the Samsung Galaxy S22, with its incredible 200 MP sensor, and the truth is that it is quite spectacular.

We have released new chapter of our ComputerHoy 2.0 podcast, where we talk about the latest products we have tested, and the revolutionary mobile with flexible screen that we have already had the opportunity to touch. Listen to it here, in video format:

Technological news

How to copy the text of an image: Google Lens lands on the web version of Photos with the OCR function. Read the news

If you have an LG mobile, here you can check if it will be updated to Android 11, 12 and 13. Read the news

France puts a limit on short-haul domestic flights and may shape the future of travel. Read the news

Mobile phones

The Samsung Galaxy S22 with Olympus camera would look this impressive. Read the news

How to answer WhatsApp messages automatically when you’re driving. Read the tutorial

Alternatives to the iPhone 12 within the Apple catalog: are there other cheaper iPhones? Read the report

These are the best Samsung phones by price range in 2021. Check the list

Computers and tablets

Microsoft stops supporting this version of Windows 10, which will become vulnerable if you don’t update it. Read the news

5 reasons why the new MateBook D 15 (2021) is one of the best alternatives to MacBooks. Read the news

This 15.6 “computer weighs just over 1.5 kg. With its Intel Core i5 processor it has more than enough power to keep Windows 10 running smoothly.

How to know the exact strength of your WiFi connection in Windows 10. Read the tutorial

This is how the processor / CPU of your mobile and computer works. Read the news

Lifestyle

8 things that are tax deductible in the Income Statement in 2021. Read the news

This viral trick for making eggs cooked in the air fryer will change your life. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

All the premieres of the week on Netflix: Of love and monsters and other news. Read the news

Netflix and Prime Video add to their offer the most watched programs on general television. Read the news

Every HBO Premieres Of The Week: Victorian London At Its Best. Read the news

The OCU analyzes when is the best time to change TV to save a lot of money. Read the news

5 predictions with which Futurama advanced our present. Read the news

Motor

You should do this if you park your Tesla close to home. Read the news

The Moves III Plan is launched with grants reaching 7,000 euros. Read the news

Can the DGT place its radars anywhere? Read the news

Science

Reasons to soak nuts. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

One of these three models does not exist, but it does advertisements for Amazon, Ikea and Calvin Klein. Read the news

IKEA generates debate on the networks because of a brush: was it necessary to include the instructions for use? Read the news

The 19 most stolen things in hotels. Read the news

