26 people arrested after England-Scotland

LONDON.

Twenty-six people were arrested in London in the framework of the party of the Euro 2020 Come in England Y Scotland at Wembley, confirmed the Metropolitan Police from the British capital.

Police said a total of 26 people were arrested “in the framework of a police operation” for crimes that include public disorder, possession of a weapon, drunkenness and assault on an officer police officer, who suffered minor injuries.

“Most of these people were in central London and in the vicinity of Wembley Stadium,” said the Police, who said that after the draw (0-0) at Wembley, in north-west London, it was formed “a big crowd“in Leicester Square, in the center of the city.

The plaza was cleared around 1:15 am, although “a small group remained in the nearby area.”

“The officers stayed with them until they too dispersed“he confirmed.

TIE WITHOUT GOALS! England reaches 4 points and ties the Czech Republic in group D, Scotland adds its first unit in # EURO2020 #ENG 0-0 #SCO Best of the game – https://t.co/An9DIvrWWF pic.twitter.com/xhFkeSCJ95 – Adrenaline (@adrenalina) June 18, 2021

