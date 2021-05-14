$ 26 million California lottery winner has until midnight to collect or lose the loot



In August 2015, the winning $ 63 million SuperLotto Plus ticket was sold in Chatsworth, California, but was never claimed by the winner.

LOS ANGELES – The buyer of a winning $ 26 million lottery ticket in an eminently Latino city in Los Angeles County has until midnight this Thursday to collect the prize or lose it.

The winning SuperLotto Plus ticket was sold on November 14, 2020 in a ARCO AM / PM gas station in the city of Norwalk, located to the east of the county and with a Latino majority.

The $ 26 million winning ticket has the numbers: 23, 36, 12, 31, 13, and the number 10 on the mega.

According to California Lottery officials, SuperLotto Plus jackpots must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.

If no winner appears, the cash value of the 19.7 million prize, after taxes, will be transferred to California public schools, the Lottery said in a statement.

For several days, California Lottery officials have urged city and county residents to review purchased tickets.

Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket must fill out a claim form, which can be found on the California lottery website, one of the lottery district offices, or any of the more than 23,000 lottery retailers across the state, and shipped before midnight, explained the authorities.

The business that sold the ticket won a bonus of $ 130,000.

In 2016 winner of $ 63 million lost the prize

This wouldn’t be the only large unclaimed SuperLotto winning ticket in California. In 2016, no one submitted a winning ticket for a single prize of $ 63 million.

The ticket was sold at a store in the Chatsworth area, in Los Angeles County, on August 8, 2015, although the money was eventually delivered to California schools.