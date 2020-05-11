May 11, 2020 | 5:00 am

The second quarter of the year will be one of the most difficult in economic matters, according to the latest financial reports from public companies in Mexico. In this scenario, the phrase efectivo cash is king ’becomes relevant, so liquidity will be a key factor for business.

At the end of March, 26 IPC stations, the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, had a total debt of 2.97 trillion pesos, equivalent to 12% of the country’s GDP. However, 22 of the 26 companies had their short-term financial obligations covered.

It is normal for companies to be unable to cover their long-term debts with the cash they have, although what is relevant is whether they can cover their short-term obligations with current cash, especially considering the possibility of a drop in results, at least in the next two quarters

said Fernando Bolaños, analysis manager of Grupo Financiero Monex.

The drop in companies’ financial results is a consequence of the economic impact that COVID-19 has worldwide. The Mexican economy contracted 2.4% in real annual terms in the first quarter of the year, and the median of analysts estimates that GDP will contract 6% in all of 2020.

You should read: How much will Mexico’s economy grow in 2020 and 2021?

Institutions such as Valmex, Credit Suisse and Citibanamex are the most pessimistic about Mexico’s economic performance and expect a recession of 9.7, 9.6 and 9%, respectively.

Little cash

Of the sample of 26 stations, four of them (15%) would not have the necessary cash to meet their short-term obligations, these are América Móvil, IEnova, Alsea and Genomma Lab, according to a data analysis carried out by THE CEO.

The most notable case is América Móvil, which has 109,416 million pesos in cash, but a short-term debt of 140,721 million pesos.

“Although the cash in América Móvil does not seem sufficient to cover the maturities of the next 12 months, I do not consider it to be an indicator of much risk. The generation of (operational) flow of América Móvil, for the next 12 months, could be enough to cover these needs, ”said Bolaños.

The 31,305 million pesos, as a result of the difference between current cash and short-term debt, represents around 10% of the cash flow that could be generated in the next 12 months, which is 315,530 million pesos.

You should read: Controlled inflation will put pressure on Banco de México to boost the economy

The operative flow (EBITDA) is an indicator that allows to have a clear idea of ​​what a company gains or loses at the core of the business and indicates if a business is profitable or not.

While América Móvil could be under pressure, Femsa has 133.470 million pesos in cash and its short-term commitments barely present 31% of what it has in cash, that is, it has 92.457 million pesos left over even if it meets its short-term debt term.

The options are reduced

Broadcasters have at least two options for obtaining resources. The first of them is to go to the debt market, although it looks complicated, and the other, through credit lines.

In April, only Actinver went to the Mexican debt market to place 500 million pesos, which represents a 94.9% drop, compared to what was registered in the same period of 2019, according to data from Banorte. The above is a reflection of the high uncertainty and volatility that weighs on the Mexican market.

Instead, lines of credit have been one of the most widely used tools. An example is Bimbo, which had $ 720 million of its credit line available on March 25, 2020, to refinance a bond worth $ 200 million. This credit line has 1,275 million dollars available.

At the end of March, the 26 issuers together had 714,774 million pesos in cash, while their short-term debts were 367,091 million pesos.