June 24, the date of the elect. That day of 1978 was born Juan roman riquelme. The same date, but 1987, came to the world Lionel Messi. Despite the age difference, the Argentina Selection was in charge of gathering them inside a court. In total there were 26 parties that shared between Playoffs, America Cup and Olympic Games. As a climax, they won the gold medal in Beijing.

The first time they met the ball as a witness was on October 9, 2005 in the Monumental Stadium by Playoffs. It could have been the previous September 3 before Paraguay in Assumption, but Riquelme he came out 24 minutes into the second half and Messi entered 11 minutes later.

But let’s go back to that night on the River. It was the third game of the crack of Barcelona with the Major Selection and for the first time he was a starter. The technical director was Jose Pekerman. Riquelme he used 8 on his back and Leo, 19. The game was very close and, 35 minutes into the second half, the coupling of the Villarreal hit the bow, Messi He was quick to look for the rebound and the rival goalkeeper gave him a penalty. Roman kicked it, scored the goal and Argentina ended up winning 2-0. In their first minutes together they already demonstrated that they spoke the same language.

After that qualifier, Riquelme and Messi were summoned by Joseph to play the Germany World Cup 2006. The selected reached the quarterfinals, instance in which he ran into Germany and a defeat by penalties. Messi debuted in the second match and scored against Serbia and Montenegro. The only match in which they started together was in the third match of the group stage, when the classification was already defined. Despite some electrifying connections, it was 0-0 against Holland. Before the Teutons the outcome is the one remembered: Messi in the substitute bank and Riquelme being replaced by Stephen Cambiasso.

After that World Cup, Pekerman he stopped being the coach and his replacement was Alfio Basile. The « Coco » assembled a team that played very well and the two cracks met again for the America’s Cup 2007. The journey to the end was dreamed, but in the definition it appeared Brazil and a deadly slap that ended in a 0-3.

It was time for the start of Playoffs for the 2010 World Cup. Riquelme conflicted with Villarreal and was separated from the campus. There, « Coco » Basile stomped, called him the same despite the fact that he did not play and the duo Riquelme-Messi He was doing his thing again.

Despite the fact that the results were not the best, they began to understand each other better and in August 2008 the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The one chosen to lead that team was Sergio Batista, who had the power to summon three over 23 years of age. Those indicated were: Nicolas Couple, Javier Mascherano and… Riquelme.

« The rumor had reached me that Messi and Riquelme they didn’t get along. The three of us got together, we chatted and they had an excellent coexistence. There Roman It was very important, because little by little it was getting closer to Lionel« -Checho » Batista said in an interview with TNT Sports.

On the pitch it was clear that they understood each other perfectly. Roman, always with 10 on his back and Messi, with a striking number 15. The result was a first place, which earned the gold medal for the Argentine delegation after the 1-0 victory in the final over Nigeria thanks to the conquest of Angel Di Maria.

Riquelme’s penalty goal and hug with Messi

With gold already gleaming on their chests, the last show together was on October 11, 2008 by Playoffs. Argentina beat him 2-1 Uruguay (goals from Messi and Omen) and, without anyone knowing, it was the last time that football could officially see them together. Later would come the exit of Basile and the arrival of Diego Maradona. This precipitated the resignation of Riquelme in March 2009.

But there is still a pending appointment between the two. JRR10 invited him to his farewell party, which was scheduled for December 2019 in La Bonbonniere and was postponed. « Roman he deserves a great farewell, which after so long was not made. He deserves it for what he gave to football and Mouth« had said the Rosario.