26 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses 2021 – What to Wear to a Fall Wedding

Shopping for a wedding dress — especially in the cooler months — can be tricky. Obviously, you don’t wanna outdo the bride, but you still wanna stunt JIC your arch-nemesis from high school shows up. I’m sure you already know that anything white is absolutely a no-go, but you’ve also gotta keep the unpredictable, autumn weather in mind when you’re selecting the perfect outfit too. So you won’t have to stress shop over finding that perfect ‘fit for the big day, I’ve gathered the best fall wedding guest dresses for you, my dear friend.

These 26 looks I have here will have you winning third best-dressed (the newlywed couple obv take first and second place) no matter if you’re attending a small, casual event (because social distancing is still very much important) or you ‘ re planning on getting dressed up to the nines just to see if you still remember how to do that. You’ve gotta keep on reading for all of the tips and best fall wedding guest dresses your eyes have ever seen.

1

this mock-neck option

River Dress Cinq a Sept amazon.com

$ 276.50

If the ceremony is located somewhere where it might get a bit chilly, opt for this mock-neck, long-sleeve dress.

two

this silky look

Silk Stretch Satin Dress

Everybody at the celebration will be asking you where you got this silky, ruched gem. It’s absolutely stunning and will go great with a pair of heels or even some elevated sneaks if you want to be comfy.

3

this off-the-shoulder star

Drape Bardot Corset Midi Dress Asos Design us.asos.com

$ 64.00

I personally love an off-the-shoulder moment. It gives chic and flirty vibes, and this one is perfect if you’re looking for a lewk like that! (Especially if you’re trying to meet someone on the dancefloor wink).

4

this floral hi-lo

Flounce Wrap Midi Dress CHELSEA28 nordstrom.com

$ 79.00

Florals are for any season — IDC what anyone says. This lightweight, ruffled silhouette will not only have you feeling like a million bucks but you’ll also be super comfortable in it too throughout the day (and possibly night)!

5

this sweater dress

Off Shoulder Bodycon Sweater Dress

There’s a way to show up to a wedding absolutely snug while still looking fab — and it’s if you show up in this burgundy sweater dress. You’re welcome for the recco!

6

this shiny piece

Nia Dress 11 Honore 11honore.com

$ 200.00

Add some sparkly jewelry with this lovely ice blue design and some strappy heels.

7

this airy playsuit

x REVOLVE Marcello Jumpsuit House of Harlow 1960 revolve.com $ 228.00

$ 194.00 (15% off)

Sometimes, a dress just may not be the move. (They can be a bit uncomfy!) Go for a sleek, roomy jumpsuit if you feel like that’s more up your alley.

8

this flirty maxi

Wrap Maxi Dress

Ruffles galore! I see this being sooo cute with a slicked-back fun bun and some colorful heels.

9

this laid-back beauty

Olen Wrap Dress Andrea Iyamah andreaiyamah.com

$ 210.00

Keep your look on the muted side in this neutral wrap dress by Andrea Iyamah. Throw on some dangly earrings for an added statement.

10

this vibrant silhouette

Claudine Dress Rhode shopbop.com

$ 323.42

Spice it up with a puffed sleeve piece! This one adds a lil drama to the sweet floral get-up.

eleven

this sophisticated one

Dinah Black One-Shoulder Dress

You can never go wrong with a black cocktail dress. She’s an investment that you can wear to multiple weddings. And I know you’ll probs be going to a bunch this fall!

12

this gorgeous design

High Neck Satin Dress LAVISH ALICE nordstrom.com

$ 115.00

Currently drooling over this unique style — here for the one sleeve — and the soft green color. Oof! And a wet, slicked-back hairdo (à la Kim K) would be the icing on the cake.

13

this pleated midi

Belted Pleated Flounce Sleeve Dress Milumia amazon.com

$ 41.99

This under- $ 50 Amazon gem is a true stunner.

14

this cool wrap look

ERIKA.

Keep it simple and casual with this T-shirt-esque dress. Just add some heels to dress it up!

fifteen

this one with adjustable straps

Times Dress ELLIATT revolve.com

$ 279.00

Guys, not only does this dress have gorgeous lace detailing, it also comes with detachable shoulder straps!

16

this cottogecore dream

Phi Phi Dress

You will look like a walking piece of art if you pull up to the nuptials in this cottogecore dress by MIE. Promise.

17

this flowy treasure

Abegayle Plunging Maxi Dress

On a budget, but still wanna look like a goddess? Grab this $ 35 maxi that’ll be turning all the heads.

18

this cute mini

Mauve Floral Print Ruched Mini

When buying a wedding guest dress, you need to think of two things: how it’ll look on you and how much you’ll be able to dance in it. And let me tell ya, this Lulu’s find will Do! The! Job!

19

this eye-catching wonder

Linen Puffy Shoulder Embroidered Dress Danmmon fanmmon.com

$ 235.00

Anything from Fanmmon is just truly jaw-dropping. And when you pull up in this linen dress, you’ll have all eyes on you when you make your entrance. (Sorry to the bride in advance).

twenty

this affordable dress

Sought After Cowl Satin Dress NastyGal nastygal.com

$ 27.00

Although this satin ensemble is a star on its own, it would be even better with some bold accessories or shoes. Have fun with curating the look!

twenty-one

this ruffle ensemble

Leopard Print High Waist Mini

Need a dress ASAP? Choose this flowy mini that you can have at your doorstep in two days (and wear for honestly any type of occasion) thanks to that * chef’s kiss * Amazon Prime shipping.

22

This draped dress

Asymmetric Midi Dress Asos EDITION us.asos.com

$ 121.00

Deep, jewel tones, like this midnight blue? Don’t mind if I do. Finish things off with sparkly sandals too.

2. 3

This fishtail gown

One Shoulder Gown Norma Kamali revolve.com

$ 189.00

I like to call this fashion tip the reveal and conceal. The body-hugging material will show off your shape while the long silhouette will keep you feeling covered.

24

This frilly number

Chiffon Midi Dress & Other Stories stories.com

$ 39.00

Ruffles plus florals are always a great idea. So grab this baby and your most comfortable pair of sandals before the big day.

25

This off-the-shoulder dress

Naia Maxi Dress FashiontoFigure fashiontofigure.com

$ 69.95

With the fun ruffles along the neckline and throughout the skirt of this dress Thanks to the fun ruffles and flirty side slit, you’ll be ready to twirl on the dance floor all night long.

26

This mermaid dress

Flounce Hem Midi Dress Eloquii eloquii.com

$ 99.95

Between the fluffy sleeves, the fluted hem, and the sweetheart neckline, this dress is an all-around winner.

Megan Uy Assistant Shopping Editor Megan is the Assistant Shopping Editor at Cosmo where she covers all things shopping within the fashion and lifestyle space.

