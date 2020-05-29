After seven days we return to the space Cagando Gangas, the section of Applesfera in which we compile the best Apple product deals from the Internet, be it iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers or accessories compatible with them. Let’s start!

IPhone Deals

iPhone SE (2020)

Apple’s latest smartphone, the iPhone SE (2020), is a small but bulky terminal. With the design of the iPhone 8 and its characteristic 4.7 “Retina IPS LCD screen, Inside we find the powerful Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, the same as the iPhone 11 Pro, 3 GB of RAM, 12 MP camera with portrait mode and Touch ID. The 256 GB version is 60 euros cheaper on TuImeiLibre: 659.00 euros 599.00 euros.

New Apple iPhone SE (256 GB) – in black

iPhone 11 Pro

Launched in September 2019, the iPhone 11 Pro is one of Apple’s most powerful smartphones to date. It has a 5.8 “Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, triple 12 MP rear camera, and 12 MP front camera with Face ID. It is available in 64 GB in TuImeiLibre with shipping from Spain for 1,159.00 euros 1,029.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – Silver

iPhone 11

If we are looking for a next-generation Apple smartphone with a large screen and adjusted value for money, the iPhone 11 is a candidate to keep in mind. its 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display It allows you to consume multimedia content comfortably, and integrates the Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, 12 MP dual main camera and 12 MP front camera with Face ID. Of 128 GB we have it in TuImeiLibre for 859.00 euros 749.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) – Blank

iPhone XR

Launched in September 2018, the iPhone XR is one of Apple’s best-selling smartphones in recent months for its extremely tight value for money. It has a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM, 12 MP camera with portrait mode and Face ID. In TuImeiLibre is 64 GB for 709.00 euros 589.00 euros.

Apple iPhone XR (64GB) – Black

IPad Deals

iPad Pro (2017)

Although it has been around for a few years, the 12.9 “iPad Pro (2017) is still a very solvent device with which you can both work and play. It incorporates the A10X Fusion processor, 4 GB of RAM, 512 GB of internal storage, 12 MP camera, Touch ID and supports ProMotion technology. It can be purchased on Amazon for 1,489.99 euros 1,058.56 euros.

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 512GB with Wi-Fi) – Gold

iPad mini (2019)

Apple’s smallest tablet, the iPad mini (2019), has a 7.9 “Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM, 8 MP main camera, Touch ID and compatibility with the first generation Apple Pencil. The version with 256 GB of internal Cellular storage is on eBay, sold by MediaMarkt, for € 759.00 € 684.00. They comment that the box is open, but that the device is new.

Apple iPad Mini (2019), 256 GB, Gold, WiFi + Cellular, 7.9 “Retina,

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm

The latest Apple smart watch, the Apple Watch Series 5 preserves all the news of previous generations and new functions, such as Always-on display, compass, or 32GB of internal storage to save songs, podcasts and audiobooks for offline listening. It is on sale on eBay, sold by MediaMarkt, at € 549.00 € 492.00.

Apple Watch Series 5, W3 Chip, 40mm, GPS + Cellular, Space Gray Aluminum

Mac Deals

Mac mini (2020)

Apple’s smallest desktop computer, the Mac mini (2020) retains some of the previous model’s components, such as the quad-core Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, but its storage has doubled to 256 GB SSD. It is discounted on Amazon at 929.00 euros 849.00 euros.

New Apple Mac mini (8th Gen Intel Core i3 Quad-core 3.6GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB)

MacBook Air (2020)

Apple’s new ultralight laptop, the MacBook Air (2020), is a good fit for those looking for lightness and power to work from anywhere. This model comes with a dual-core Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal SSD storage. Its battery gives it an approximate autonomy of up to 11 hours browsing the Internet or up to 30 days at rest. With the new Magic Keyboard we have it on eBay with national shipping for 1,199.00 euros 1,099.99 euros.

Apple MacBook Air 13 Intel Core I3 1.1GHZ / 8GB / 256GB / 2XUSB-C / INTEL Iris plus gr

Accessories offers

HomePod

Apple’s HomePod is one of the best sounding smart speakers on the market. It integrates the Siri voice assistant and is compatible with Apple Music, the company’s streaming music service. It reproduces the sound in 360º and content can be sent to it via AirPlay from an iPhone, iPad or Mac. In El Corte Inglés it is very lowered to 329.00 euros 263.20 euros.

Apple HomePod White Smart Speaker Bluetooth Apple Music and Siri

AirPods Pro

Apple’s latest fully wireless Bluetooth headphones, the AirPods Pro, have a ^^ revamped design, active noise cancellation and water resistance ^^, as well as a range of up to 4.5 hours per charge and a case that expands your battery up to 24 hours. On Amazon they are available for 279.00 euros 229.98 euros.

Apple TV 4K

The multimedia center of the bitten apple is one of the most powerful on the market. It has the Apple A10X Fusion processor, 3 GB of RAM memory, and the tvOS operating system with an Application store with the main streaming video services. The 32 GB version is reduced to 199.00 euros 179.00 euros on eBay with shipping from Spain.

Apple TV 4K – 32GB – Black (MP7P2HY / A)

Powerbeats Pro

If we are looking for totally wireless Bluetooth headphones with which to play sports, the Powerbeats Pro by Beats by Dr. Dre are headphones designed specifically for this activity. They have an adjustable hook system, water resistance, H1 chip and a great autonomy of up to 9 hours per charge to endure any training.

Powerbeats Pro Fully Wireless Headphones – Black