“2:50 Remix”, the new song whose collaboration surprised the world.

She triumphed as an actress, she has been immersed in the world of music for years and now, Tini Stoessel seems to be living her best professional moment. The former Disney girl comes from publishing songs with Lola Indigo, María Becerra and Alejandro Sanz, but now she is back with the remix of “2:50” with Duki and MYA. And it is that when a song that has already been embraced by the public acquires a new dimension with the contribution of other musicians, the result can only be positive. And when that contribution is produced organically among its creators, it makes all the difference.

MYA, formed by Agustín Bernasconi and Maxi Espíndola, are the original interpreters of a song that has been around the world in a matter of hours. After its launch, the video clip has been placed among the first trends on YouTube and already exceeds one million views on the platform. The original song was released just eight months ago, but it has been enough time for its rhythm to cross borders and have made artists of the stature of Duki and Tini join a remix that has caused a sensation on social networks.

For Maxi and Agus, “2:50” was always much more than a single: with more than 50 million total audio and video reproductions, it became one of the most important hits of this stage of their career. The original version managed to reach # 1 on the radio charts of its country, entered the Top 50 of Spotify and reached the Gold Award in Argentina thanks to the number of audio streams, its video was a trend and the # 250challenge had a strong presence on social media.

As they say: “This song is reborn that marked a before and after in MYA’s journey. But this time with two great friends and artists: TINI and DUKI! In a night of friends and guitar, we started singing it and Duki without thinking joined in with a unique freestyle, giving life to the idea of ​​making this version 2.0. Then we thought about how a female voice would look and without hesitation we sent it to Tini, with whom we had already been exchanging ideas to do something together. After a few days, she sent us what she had written and… we loved it! ”, The interpreters confessed.

