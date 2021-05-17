250 extra uniformed police officers dispatched to combat insecurity on New York City’s Subway

After more than a year of being discontinued 24 hour train service in the New York Subway, the system public transport in the Big Apple It is already operating again from this Monday with no time limit, and after the panorama of insecurity and criminality that users have experienced, 250 uniformed more than New York City Police Department (NYPD) They will be deployed from this week in stations and wagons.

This was announced this Monday Mayor Bill de Blasio, just when homicides and physical assaults in the subway are skyrocketing and robberies have allegedly decreased, so a direct impact on crime reduction is expected.

Now we have the biggest number of officers on the subway with this new ad in over 25 years.

“So clearly we are making a big investment to make sure the metro comes back strong. We ask the MTA to show the same level of commitment ”said the New York leader. “This is a historic number, the highest number in more than a quarter of a century, we believe it will have a great impact. We think it will make a big difference (…) We are focused on public safety and recovery. We are not interested in playing politics. We are not interested in scoring political points or distracting ourselves from other problems. We just want people to be safe. “

The mandatary also launched criticism against the MTA and asked you to do your part to improve subway safety and not just make signs. He also offered the help of the NYPD to train MTA security officers.

“We need the MTA to exercise its own weight as well. It’s easy to criticize, how about just contributing and helping accomplish the mission together? So for the last 17 months we haven’t seen what we needed. 17 months ago, the MTA approved the hiring of hundreds of new MTA police officers, but here we are, basically a year and a half later, and they still haven’t filled all of those vacancies, ”he said. De Blasio.

“The MTA needs to step up. They need to hire, they need to fill those vacancies, and then they need to do something else. They have a substantial police force. They have to concentrate the police force where the passengers are. The MTA has a variety of different responsibilities in the city and the suburbs, I respect that and we want everyone to be safe, but the vast majority of passengers are on the subway, in the city, ”added the president.

Mayor He also said that parallel to the increase in foot force in trains, there will be more investment in resources intended for the dissemination and intervention of mental health in the metro.

They criticize the city’s ‘police approach’

And while De Blasio made his announcement, Big Apple ombudsman Jumaane Williams held a press conference on safety at the Subway, in which he criticized that the City wants to impose a purely police approach as the only solution to solve a problem, which he said should offer public health solutions instead of excessive surveillance.

“Time and again, we see leaders falsely equating public safety too simply and sending more officers to solve problems they are not equipped to address, rather than investing in solutions that we know can work.” Williams said. “Everyone has a role to play in public safety, but those roles are not all about law enforcement.”

The Ombudsman added that there is an urgent need to expand homeless services, rather than trying to ban the homeless from the transportation system, increasing the reach of mental health rather than giving a response from the NYPD, and increase the uniformed personnel of the MTA instead of the armed police.

Within the call he made with other leaders, the Ombudsman asked for the rehiring of 3,100 workers MTA officials fired at the start of the pandemic, the addition of MTA employees other than uniformed police officers to promote public safety, and opposition to the increase in state or NYPD police in the transit system.