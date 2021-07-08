250 evacuated due to fire in San Simón Ticuma

MEXICO CITY. A fire in a warehouse for paints, solvents and automotive plastics in the colony San Simon Ticumac, Benito Juárez mayor’s office, left as a balance six firefighters, two elements of Civil protection and a police officer poisoned by smoke inhalation, as well as 250 residents evicted in a preventive manner from their homes.

However, no civilians were reported injured, according to the head of the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC), Myriam Urzúa.

The fire in the warehouse located on Avenida 11 almost at the corner of the Canary Islands started around 6:00 p.m., at 9:42 p.m. Civil Protection reported that 70% of the fire extinguishing work had been carried out and by 23: 26 hours the mayor Santiago Taboada published on Twitter that the conflagration was under control.

The fire in the winery in San Simón Ticumac is completely under control tonight. There will be a security device in which #BlindarBJ will participate while the electricity supply is normalized, “he wrote.

In addition to the emergency services, elements of the Army and the National Guard also arrived, cordoning off the area and offering security to the residents who evacuated their homes.

CHEMICALS AND FEAR

Some inhabitants of the area left their houses on their own initiative, noticing the smoke and the strong smell of burning, as reported by Jesús Meza, who added that at first they believed that the fire was in the Portales market.

It was through the neighbors that word of the fire spread and we organized ourselves and we all got out (of the building), ”said Ernesto Cervantes.

The resident of the San Simón Ticumac neighborhood added that there are different factories and warehouses in the area, but they do not know what products are stored or produced, for which he indicated that he is afraid.

Perla Campos, who took shelter with her family and pets, pointed out that they were alerted by elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security, who on patrols called to evacuate the area.

The fire consumed about 2,400 square meters, the column of smoke was perceptible from various points of the city and the smell of burning reached areas such as Coapa and Copilco, in the Coyoacán mayor’s office.

The director of the firefighters, Juan Manuel Pérez Cova, indicated that the fire had a high degree of difficulty because the chemicals that were burned represented the risk of an explosion, there were stationary gas tanks inside the warehouse and the property had a kind of Lid where solvents were stored and was difficult to access.

-With information from Jonás López, José Antonio García, Rodolfo Dorantes and Jorge González

* In the following link you will find the latest news