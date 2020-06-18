They achieved victory under difficult track conditions

They made it on their debut, making this victory even more special

McLaren has reason to celebrate today. On this day, 25 years ago, they climbed to the top of the podium in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans with the legendary F1 GTR. The brand debuted in the test that same year 1995 and they won the victory in difficult conditions.

The race took place between June 17 and 18 at the Sarthe circuit and is remembered for the weather that accompanied the event. The rain came at the end of the first hour and did not stop until seventeen hours later. This caused numerous problems like runways and accidents.

However, the McLaren piloted by Yannick Dalmas, Masanori Sekiya and JJ Lehto knew how to overcome and achieved victory after overcoming a full night underwater. The last hours of the race the rain was not constant, but it did appear.

However, the success of the brand is not only in victory, since with another of their cars they climbed to the third drawer of the podium and also took fourth and fifth position. Andy Wallace, Derek Bell and Justin Bell were responsible for a performance that allowed McLaren to occupy two of the three podium places.

Precisely as a tribute to this great achievement, the brand will launch a special edition of the McLaren 720S called Le Mans Special Edition. 50 units will be manufactured, of which only 16 will arrive in Europe. The rest will be sold in the United States and Japan.

It should be remembered that recently Zak Brown showed his interest in McLaren returning to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the LMDh category. Despite this, he made it clear that it was a possibility that they should analyze with caution, even more so with the current crisis caused by the coronavirus.

