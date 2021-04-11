25 years of ‘Thesis’, a tiny film that changed Spanish cinema: “At the premiere there was no one from the profession”

On April 12, 1996, a very small film came to Spanish cinemas, directed by a very young student who had not even finished his degree in Image Sciences. (spoiler: it would never finish) and in which no one seemed to have much interest or confidence. “I remember that there was no one from the profession at the premiere,” says Ana Torrent, the protagonist. “Three blocks away another movie was premiering and there were all the red carpets with everyone. Because of course, a new director, a small room … In ours there were four cats.”

A few months later, in January 1997, that little film would blow up all the pools, sweeping the Goya Awards with seven big heads, including Best Picture. 25 years later, the revolutionary success of ‘Thesis’ is the history of Spanish cinema. A story that we review together with Torrent and Fele Martínez, guests in a very special episode of our Sesión golfa podcast.

Precisely the first film by Alejandro Amenábar owes much of its phenomenon to the slutty sessions, as the actress recalls. “After the premiere, I left Spain for three months and disconnected a lot. When I came back they told me:« Your film is still there, at night, in the filthy session, and it’s sweeping »”. On the other hand, in Martínez’s native Alicante, and in the rest of Spain, ‘Tesis’ disappeared from theaters and returned to be a blockbuster after the Goya series.

Who could expect such success? When they proposed the project to Torrent and told her it was a thriller, she answered puzzled: “A thriller? Oops, my mother.” At that time, Spanish cinema did not explore that genre much … or any other. “The fifth of Alexander was a shock”, says Martínez. “Suddenly, over two or three years came ‘Airbag’ by Juanma Bajo Ulloa, ‘The day of the beast’ and ‘Thesis’ …”. “Films began to be made in a different way,” agrees Torrent. “He left a more auteur cinema and the public exploded and began to go to see Spanish cinema. It was a very beautiful moment and that is not happening now.”

And all thanks to a film that started with a minimal budget for the time, 116 million pesetas (that is, less than 700,000 euros) and was shot against the clock for five weeks. Quite a challenge that a 23-year-old Amenábar with very little experience behind him took forward based on a very precise preparation and being very clear about what he wanted. “Do you remember the first day of filming?” Torrent asks his partner. “Everybody said ‘But this boy?’ Because we shot I don’t know how many shots, which is nothing ordinary, and he shot only what he already knew he was going to do. I had the whole montage in my head “. “And the soundtrack,” adds Martínez.

You have the complete conversation in Sesión golfa, now available on Spotify, iVoox and Apple Podcasts, and in a video version on our YouTube channel. Or you can also hit play below.

“My name is Angela. They are going to kill me”

A conversation that gave us a lot: we also talked about the precision with which Amenábar directed (much was said about working with the actors as if they were puppets) and we discussed curiosities such as the importance of Carlos Montero, the later creator of ‘Física o Chemistry ‘and’ Elite ‘, who was a roommate of Amenábar and Mateo Gil and was the link between them and Fele Martínez.

“Angela has a very morbid part”, reflects Ana Torrent about her character. “Just as morbid is her attraction to Bosco, a person who can be a murderer. And that is precisely what attracts him. There is something very murky about her.” The actress considers ‘Thesis’ as one of the high points of a career that, she assures, “goes to mountain peaks”. “When you have made movies as a child and adolescent, like ‘The spirit of the beehive’ and all those, sometimes it costs you. On the one hand you have a name, but on the other hand you are« the girl of … », and you have to show that there is nothing of that girl, that you have prepared, that you have gone to the US, that you have another type of career, more to offer. And ‘Thesis’ gave me that opportunity.