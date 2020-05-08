Few projects in Granada have more “fathers and mothers” than the Science Park. And it’s not an exaggeration. Many can be legitimately proud of having made it possible. And for the record, few projects were more unusual in their genesis than this. The creature did not look much like anything existing. If it were an animal, it would be something as rare as platypus, that strange mammal that lays eggs, has a duck’s beak and amphibian legs. An alien.

Today 25 years ago the Park opened its doors and if something has become clear in this time it is its enormous capacity to add wills from all areas. Who would say it? Thousands of people feel it theirs because they have contributed their effort to give it life: From the world of education, science, the media, volunteering, the university, companies or institutions. Ordinary citizens have also turned to supporting their initiatives every day, participating in their activities, filling their rooms and workshops. Even more than 20,000 people have wanted an annual bonus to live it more intensely.

Since May 8, 1995, the project has continued to amaze us with its innovative vitality and its national and international projection. The key is to have proven to be useful for a society increasingly sensitive to the importance of knowledge, education and science. A flexible and inspiring tool.

Now we are in an exceptional moment, but we will have time to celebrate it as I think it deserves, because it must be a pride for Andalusia and for our country. This extraterrestrial platypus has been successful, it deserves all our care to continue enlightening us with its improbable existence. It is everyone’s project.

Opinion article by Ernesto Páramo, director of the Science Park.

