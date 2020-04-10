Today, April 10, marks the 25th anniversary of the first time that the American Andre Agassi became number one in the world. The North American player added 101 weeks at the top of the ranking, becoming the ninth tennis player in the Open Era with the most weeks in the first place. In his first journey as leader of the classification he endured about 30 weeks. Then he did it again in 1999, 2000 and 2003.

#OnThisDay in 1995, @AndreAgassi became world No.1 for the first time … I’ve held the top spot for a total of 101 weeks throughout his career –#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/uSrhDRz5xC – ITF (@ITF_Tennis) April 10, 2020

