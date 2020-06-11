The Frenchman won on June 11, 1995 in Canada, the same day as his birthday.

He won in Montreal with a Ferrari with the number 27 of the local hero, Gilles Villeneuve

On this day 25 years ago, Jean Alesi achieved his only Formula 1 victory. A quarter of a century from the 1995 Canadian Grand Prix, an event that all Tifosi remember well.

Alesi had been waiting for that victory for five years, the five he was with Ferrari. Sixth appointment of the season. The Frenchman came to Canada after two podiums and two withdrawals in a campaign in which Benetton and Williams were ahead.

Jean was running with number 27 of Gilles Villeneuve and in addition, he was celebrating his 31st birthday then. His victory was even more special because it was the last to be achieved with a V12-powered car and the only one of the season in which he won a car not powered by Renault.

He started fifth, behind his teammate that year, Gerhard Berger. Michael Schumacher was leading until he had a gearbox problem that caused him to lose time in the pits. Alesi also took advantage of several incidents suffered by the usual leading drivers to lead and cross the finish line in first position.

Of the emotional day, there was also an image for history: Alesi ran out of fuel in the deceleration lap and Schumacher went to look for him and took him in his car, from which he went up high waving to all the fans, who at that time they were covering the track.

It would be Alesi’s last year at Scuderia Ferrari and also his best season of his 13 in Formula 1. Today he celebrates 56 years with the memory of that great day always present.

“I have had great moments with Ferrari, but I have also had bad ones. Of course, having achieved a victory with Ferrari is something incredible,” said Jean that day when winning the race.

