Disappointed to see the Eurovision competition canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a French fan decided to organize it himself, on the Internet. Raphaël Depetris, a 25-year-old man from Antibes, took advantage of the confinement to launch on Facebook the page “Eurovision Song Contest 2020 – Online Edition for the Fans”, which currently has nearly 9,500 subscribers, “all nationalities combined “, Reports Nice-Matin.

“Having time with containment, I had created an Instagram account to highlight the participants. If some of them are guaranteed to be qualified during the 2021 edition, this is not the case for all “It is still a great disappointment for the authors, composers and performers!”, He told the local newspaper.

Jury and green background

Especially since, as the organizers of the “real” Eurovision competition have specified, if the artists of the 2020 edition will be able to participate in the 2021 edition, they will however have to offer new songs. Raphaël Depetris wants to allow the pieces of the canceled edition to be the subject of a competition.

To put notes to the various titles in the running, the Antibes even got a jury. “I sent messages to former participants asking them to join us. There are five of them per country,” he said.

Raphaël Depetris and his “teammates” will host their shows (two semi-finals and the final) live by videoconference, with the program, chic outfit and green background in order to embed the different videos of the artists’ performances, in the form of clips or of pre-recorded performances. This 2.0 competition should also be broadcast on Youtube. “We asked several Youtubers to play the game via their channel” specifies the young man.

An application to vote

And spectators will also be asked – but obviously will not have to vote by SMS. “One of my roommates is a developer, he will create a 100% free application that will ensure a secure vote,” he revealed to Nice-Matin.

The organizers of the “real” Eurovision 2020 competition, canceled because of the coronavirus, are preparing an alternative program, in which all the artists expected should participate. This will be broadcast live on the event’s YouTube channel on May 16, when the final was to be held in Rotterdam.