25 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

Welcome to the first thing in the morning news roundup. Important information summarized in the most select news of the last hours.
Telegram once again surpasses WhatsApp, by allowing card payment in chats, and also without charging commission.
Yesterday Amazon put on sale a new tablet, the Fire HD 10 (2021), with twice the RAM and thinner frames. Oppo also released the Oppo A95 5G. A premium mid-range with 5G for less than 300 euros.
Like every week, we have premiered new chapter of our ComputerHoy 2.0 podcast. We discuss the latest hardware we have tested: the new laptops from Acer and Huawei, and the new phones from Samsung’s Galaxy A range. Press the Play button just below to listen to it:
Technological news
Telegram leaves WhatsApp in evidence again and allows card payment in any chat and without commission. Read the news
FluBot, the new great threat to Android mobiles. Read the news
NASA develops an electronic nose that detects the coronavirus: goodbye PCRs? Read the news
Mobile phones
Good news if you have any of these Samsung phones. Read the news
Oppo A95 5G, this is the brand’s new premium mid-range: AMOLED screen, 48 Mpx camera and a price below 300 euros. Read the news
How to copy and paste several phrases on your Android mobile with Google and Microsoft keyboards. Read the tutorial
These are the five best cheap Samsung phones you can buy in 2021. Check the list
Xiaomi Mi Note 11 could implement a 200 megapixel sensor. Read the news
Computers and tablets
Amazon puts on sale its new tablet Fire HD 10 (2021), with double the RAM and thinner frames. Read the news
Apple M2 is already in the making, in time for the new MacBook Pros? Read the news
These are the best iPad Bluetooth keyboards you can buy. Read the report
Lifestyle
You can now unlock the iPhone with a mask thanks to the Apple Watch. Read the news
Samsung launches an all-in-one portable air conditioner without installation that is placed in the window. Read the news
The university degrees and VET courses with the most job opportunities in 2021. Read the news
7 online courses that will help you write better. Read the news
Zoom releases one of its most immersive features to all users. Read the news
Secret tricks to clean the shower without effort or chemicals. Read the news
Leisure and gaming
The DOTA anime will have a second season on Netflix. Read the news
Sony works on an AI that wants to imitate how you play. Read the news
Motor
This will be the punishment of the DGT if you cheat on the driving test. Read the news
The guide with the new speed limits of the DGT that you must read before May 11 to avoid fines. Read the news
Science
This robot farmer cuts weeds with lasers and yields as many as 20 workers. Read the news
Russia wants to build its own space station by 2025. Read the news
Don’t even think about throwing the skin off these fruits and vegetables – they have incredible health benefits. Read the news
The curiosities of the day
Deepspot, the deepest pool in the world. Read the news
This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!