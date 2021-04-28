25 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

Welcome to the first thing in the morning news roundup. Important information summarized in the most select news of the last hours.

Telegram once again surpasses WhatsApp, by allowing card payment in chats, and also without charging commission.

Yesterday Amazon put on sale a new tablet, the Fire HD 10 (2021), with twice the RAM and thinner frames. Oppo also released the Oppo A95 5G. A premium mid-range with 5G for less than 300 euros.

Like every week, we have premiered new chapter of our ComputerHoy 2.0 podcast. We discuss the latest hardware we have tested: the new laptops from Acer and Huawei, and the new phones from Samsung’s Galaxy A range. Press the Play button just below to listen to it:

Technological news

Telegram leaves WhatsApp in evidence again and allows card payment in any chat and without commission.

FluBot, the new great threat to Android mobiles.

NASA develops an electronic nose that detects the coronavirus: goodbye PCRs?

Mobile phones

Good news if you have any of these Samsung phones.

Oppo A95 5G, this is the brand's new premium mid-range: AMOLED screen, 48 Mpx camera and a price below 300 euros.

How to copy and paste several phrases on your Android mobile with Google and Microsoft keyboards.

These are the five best cheap Samsung phones you can buy in 2021.

Xiaomi Mi Note 11 could implement a 200 megapixel sensor.

Computers and tablets

Amazon puts on sale its new tablet Fire HD 10 (2021), with double the RAM and thinner frames.

Apple M2 is already in the making, in time for the new MacBook Pros?

These are the best iPad Bluetooth keyboards you can buy.

Lifestyle

You can now unlock the iPhone with a mask thanks to the Apple Watch.

Samsung launches an all-in-one portable air conditioner without installation that is placed in the window.

The university degrees and VET courses with the most job opportunities in 2021.

7 online courses that will help you write better.

Zoom releases one of its most immersive features to all users.

Secret tricks to clean the shower without effort or chemicals.

Leisure and gaming

The DOTA anime will have a second season on Netflix.

Sony works on an AI that wants to imitate how you play.

Motor

This will be the punishment of the DGT if you cheat on the driving test.

The guide with the new speed limits of the DGT that you must read before May 11 to avoid fines.

Science

This robot farmer cuts weeds with lasers and yields as many as 20 workers.

Russia wants to build its own space station by 2025.

Don't even think about throwing the skin off these fruits and vegetables – they have incredible health benefits.

The curiosities of the day

Deepspot, the deepest pool in the world.

This has been the tech news summary of the day.