25 Stars Who Never Won Oscars – And They Deserved It!

Ava Gardner and Deborah Kerr

The Mexican filming of ‘La Noche de la Iguana’ (John Huston, 1964) concentrated the press for the romance of Richard burton, its protagonist, and Elizabeth taylor, visitor to the set. And he left moments to remember, like this funny photo of Ava Gardner (1922-1990) and Deborah Kerr (1921-2007). Although both were extraordinary, the Academy did not consider them, perhaps because of the squalor of the adaptation of the Tennessee Williams work. In fact, neither Gardner nor Kerr ever won an Oscar: the former was only nominated for ‘Mogambo’ (John Ford, 1952). Kerr had a worse experience, with six nominations without a prize: ‘My son Edward’ (G. Cukor, 1949), ‘From here to eternity’ (F. Zinnemann, 1953), ‘The King and I’ (W. Lang, 1956), ‘Only God knows’ (J. Huston, 1957), ‘Separate tables’ (Delbert Mann, 1958) and ‘Three wandering lives’ (F. Zinnemann, 1961). When he won an honorary Oscar in 1994, he said with all his British correctness: “The best compensation was to be satisfied with my work“.