25 songs to close with everything this week at home

The world is experiencing an extremely complex moment thanks to COVID-19, better known to everyone as coronaviruses. Throughout the beautiful globe, a lot of measures have been taken to avoid contagion, and among all of them they went directly to the field of music, to be specific the massive events. And pray? Where will we listen to those songs that beat us so much, live?

We have already had to see how some concerts and festivals around the world such as Coachella or SXSW have been canceled so as not to expose the attendees and artists, and in Mexico it is not the exception because the vast majority of musical events such as Pa’l Norte, Hellow Festival and Ceremony have been postponed until further notice.

We know that right nowIt is very likely that you have been given a home office or you decided to stay home so as not to be exposed to the fearsome coronavirus, and you may be looking for something to distract yourself. And what better way to kill time than with music, with songs almost fresh from the oven. At Sopitas.com we want you to be up to date with the freshest songs of the moment where you will find practically everything and something for everyone., with balls to throw the dance while you do the chore or some others that will make you take out the air guitarist that you carry inside.

In this list we decided to include from the last singles of Pearl Jam, Lady Gaga, Nick Murphy or Ozzy Osbourne, the expected return of other artists like The Whitest Boy Alive, Jarvis Cocker and The Killers, going through some other interesting projects like Paul Banks Muzz or the solo songs of Ed O’ Brien Radiohead, the bizarre cover of Alejandro Fernández to Zoé and even some others that will make you get the best dance steps as the new of Disclosure, Caribou or Little Dragon collaborating with Kali Uchis.

But stop talking, stop what you are doing, put on your trusted headphones and Give play to this playlist with 25 songs to start this week and they will surely make it more enjoyable to be at home.

The best songs for quarantine