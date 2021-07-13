25% more car thefts in New York: very young thieves with preferred brands



They go up in summer because people circulate more.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Up to 639 cars have been stolen in a single day in New York, according to the latest NYPD statistics, which surely it will raise the cost of insuring that property in the cityexperts warn.

In so far this year, cases are up 25%, with 4,473 thefts reported through July 4, compared to 3,580 in the same period in 2020. Thieves are having a peak in the Bronx, where there has been a 54% increase, well above Brooklyn (12%) and Queens (9%)

In Manhattan, the problem was apparently concentrated in the Midtown North Precinct, which spans Midtown and includes blocks south of Central Park. There have been 426 vehicles taken there this year, compared to 260 in 2020, which is equivalent to an increase of 64%.

Staten Island is the only county in NYC where auto theft is down this year (-14%), with 94 cases compared to 109 in the first half last year.

NYPD says normally car thefts increase in the summer because people drive more. Last year it was the other way around: The department partly blamed state penal reform and coronavirus lockdown for the increase, saying car thieves were attacking more because city residents weren’t moving their vehicles as much.

Thefts often occur when keys are left in cars, or drivers neglect their vehicles with the engine running, warns NYPD. In 2020 the police were looking at a “younger demographic”: more thieves under the age of 18. And late-model Hondas were “by far” the most sought after, followed by Toyota.

This year, The top five car models targeted are, in order: Ford Econoline, Honda Accord, Honda CRV, Toyota Camry, and Honda Civic, according to the NYPD, the New York Post noted.

NYPD has reported a increase in the number of stolen cars since the beginning of the year. Cases vary in drama and some end in chases and accidents: in June a diplomatic vehicle of the Consul General of Qatar in New York was abducted in Midtown East Manhattan by a thief who then crashed into several cars and a restaurant spread outdoors by the pandemic. Days after, they took an ambulance stop in front of Mount Sinai West Hospital in Hell’s Kitchen.

Most recently, on July 2, cops thwarted a thief in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, who got away with a 2-year-old boy in the back of the car. The minor was missing for more than an hour, until he was found unharmed near Brooklyn Bridge Park, where the suspect was arrested.