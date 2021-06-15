25 Lingerie Gifts for Women 2021 – Best Lingerie for Wedding Gift

Khadija horton

Maybe your friend is a bride-to-be and you’re headed to an epic bachelorette party, or you wanna give someone lingerie just because (why not ?!), or you’re just out here browsing for yourself (understandable). Whatever the occasion, we’ve got a super-cute lingerie gift set in this roundup that’s perfect for you. Don’t worry — we didn’t only pick out the classic balconette bras and garter belts (although we do have options for that in the mix, of course). Even those who hate underwire and fussy lace can find something in this assortment of lingerie gift ideas.

Cutesy bandeaus? Check. Colorful triangle bras? Yep. High-cut thongs and lacy chemises? We’ve found plenty of pieces to fit everyone’s style, color, and fabric preferences. If you’ve got a fun bridal shower to attend, a birthday to celebrate (especially a 30th birthday), or an anniversary to enjoy and are in need of a romantic gift, bring one of these sweet or saucy sets because your person deserves to feel amazing and confident on their special day — and every other day, duh.

Here, 25 lingerie gifts that’ll make your best friend, wife, or SO feel sexy, comfy, and everything in between.

1

This Frilly Lingerie Set

Sydney Pearl Lingerie Set Blue Anya Lust anyalust.com

$ 200.00

Lace, bows, pearls — this lingerie set has it all. Choose from two different styles of tops (both of which feature Italian lace and a pearl halter) to go with the matching lace thong that has a cheeky strand of pearls down the back.

two

This Silky Short Set

Satin Pajamas Silk Cami Pajama Short Set

The person who spends most date nights curled up on the couch with their SO would get lots of use out of this easy, slinky, strappy top and short shorts set.

3

This Lacy One Piece

Lace Open Gusset Teddy Mapale nordstrom.com

$ 35.55

The oversized hook-and-eye closures down the front and back take this bodysuit from simple to super cool. It’s perfect for someone who likes surprising details, like sheer lace, a plunging neckline, and a low-cut back.

4

This Ruched Ruffle Lingerie

Nai Silk Hotpant Are You Am I areyouami.com

$ 120.00

A set so cute it could be a swimsuit — but it’s made of a luxe silk charmeuse, so maybe let them know not to jump into any pools with it on. The ruched bandeau top (complete with tie shoulder straps) could totally work for a crop top, though.

5

This Vibrant Seamless Set

Ebba Non Pad Seamless Underwire Bra Dora Larsen journelle.com

$ 106.00

If the person you’re shopping for doesn’t like to take their lingerie too seriously, have some fun with it and pick out a bright, colorful set, like this electric blue and cranberry bra and matching panties.

6

This Pretty, Practical Underwear Set

Bowery Lace Demi Bra Liberté liberte.co

$ 117.00

Your loved one deserves only the very best, and this Italian lace bra is the very best. Unlike most lingerie that offers only aesthetics and no actual support, this pretty bra is practical, too, thanks to the underwire and a support sling inside. Pair it with these hipster panties, and you’ll have a very happy gift recipient.

7

This Sexy Babydoll

Open Back Lingerie Lace Babydoll Sleepwear

This sheer babydoll gives a whole new meaning to the words “open back”. The flowy skirt has a slit up the back that allows them to show off the matching panty that comes with it.

8

This Trendy Teddy

Floral Lace Teddy Love, Vera nordstrom.com

$ 43.20

Shopping for the lingerie lover who is always looking to add new styles to their collection? I’ll bet they don’t already have this lace halter bodysuit with sexy cutouts in the front and back.

9

This Chill Lingerie Set

Women Plus Size Lingerie Pajamas Set

A more low-key lingerie look is never a bad thing! This comfy and cute pair of lace-trimmed elastic shorts and a matching cropped tank is practical for everyday wear, too.

10

This Sheer Chemise

Valentine Soft Cup Babydoll Chemise & G-String Thong OH LA LA CHERI nordstrom.com

$ 49.00

Ain’t nothing wrong with a little more coverage. This set is all sorts of amazing with a long, sheer chemise and a G-string that comes with it.

eleven

This Lingerie Set With Garter Belt

Plumetis Wireless Bra Nubian Skin nubianskin.com

$ 73.50

If they love a classic silhouette they can wear with anything, here’s a set they need. The wireless bra and panty are great gifts on their own, but the matching garter belt is definitely a nice extra little somethin ‘somethin’.

12

This Lacy Chemise

Women’s Plus Size Chemise

Forget about the itchy lace you’re used to seeing and feeling. This soft, stretchy little number is so comfy they’ll even want to sleep in it (or at the very least, wear it around all day).

13

This Light Robe

Women’s Gabby Charmeuse Robe Flora Nikrooz amazon.com

$ 82.99

No need to worry if the person you’re shopping for will actually end up wearing their lingerie gift. Just get ’em a versatile piece, like this sweet robe, that they can layer over a bralette or PJs.

14

This Silky Slip Dress

Celine Low Back Slip Journelle journelle.com

$ 185.00

For those who’d prefer slinky and backless over tight and lacy any day of the week, get them this flirty little chemise with adjustable straps.

fifteen

This Pretty Pastel Panty Set

Womans Regular Floral Glow Unlined Lace Bra Savage X Fenty amazon.com

$ 59.95

A good mix of naughty and nice, this sweet, lace bra pairs perfectly with this fishnet mesh thong.

16

This See-Through Robe

Womens Lingerie Lace Plus Size Kimono Robe

A lingerie gift doesn’t only mean a bra and panty set. If the person you’re shopping for already has plenty of pretty underwear, get them this sheer, lacy robe to wear over top.

17

These Silky Skivvies

Sugar Satin Soft-Cup Triangle Bra LOVE STORIES net-a-porter.com

$ 85.00

For the friend who would much rather wrap themselves in smooth silk than textured lace, this simple triangle bra and the coordinating satin and tulle briefs are a smart choice.

18

This Sheer Bra and Panty Set

Jelly Sheer Triangle Bralette SKIMS nordstrom.com

$ 32.00

This stripped-down set is all about minimal fuss and maximum comfort. The wireless, sheer bralette with thin straps and matching high-rise thong is perfect for lounging at home, so this is one set your giftee will get lots of use out of.

19

This Really Cute Romper

Tilly Romper

Morgan Lane Women’s x LOVESHACKFANCY amazon.com

Not the lingerie type? This floral romper with bow accents could pass as a flirty summer outfit and might be more of their style.

twenty

This Balconette Bra and Matching Panty

24/7 ™ Lace Balconette Bra Third Love thirdlove.com

$ 70.00

Grab a pretty lace bra with memory foam cups and convertible straps that comes in half-cup sizes. Pair it with the coordinating Lace Back Cheeky panty to make it the perfect lingerie gift set.

twenty-one

This Cut-Out Babydoll

Women’s Lucy Babydoll Honeydew Intimates amazon.com

$ 32.52

A lightweight slip with lacy and strappy details is a chic yet saucy gift for a bride-to-be … or really any friend who loves sleeping in soft nightgowns. Did I mention it also comes with a matching G-string?

22

This Lingerie With Lace Overlay

Kaia Contour Adore Me adoreme.com

$ 24.95

Nope, you’re not seeing double. This lingerie features layers of lace and cutout details that give the illusion of two different sets at once.

2. 3

This Lingerie Set With Cutouts

Kane Cutout V Wire Bra Thistle & Spire shopbop.com

$ 62.00

Let’s face it, lace can look a little old lady-ish, but this bra and thong set, which also has cool cutouts, makes the fabric feel modern and different.

24

This Lacy Bodysuit

Anouchka Unlined Adore Me adoreme.com

$ 24.95

This see-through bodysuit is sexy from all angles. As if the plunging neckline in the front wasn’t enough, it also has a super-low back with a G-string thong detail.

25

This Leopard-Print Lingerie

The Plunge

To bring out their wild side, grab this leopard plunge bra and the coordinating vintage-inspired high-waist panties. They’re a fun alternative to basic solid shades.

Brooke Shunatona Brooke Shunatona is a contributing writer for Cosmopolitan.com.

