Of the total, 9 have obtained it for the first time and 16 ms have risen from category. 129 organizations already have this accreditation

ThequalityIt is not an abstract element, but it is specified in terms and needs of infrastructures, resources, procedures and processes, security and results and, essentially, it is quantified by means of indicators that go from its ownpatient experienceup to the fact of measuring and improving all the attributes related to achievingthe best health resultspossible based on the evidence and scientific knowledge generated.

“Quality is a constantly evolving need for organizations and, in healthcare, it contributes to improving patient care and their environment, safety in actions and reducing clinical variability, a pressing problem that healthcare organizations work on It can be said that the work carried out by accredited public and private healthcare organizations encourages all of us to persevere in the necessarypath of quality with an eye on the patient and his environment, something for which we undoubtedly work from the IDIS Foundation “: this was stated by Ángel de Benito, general secretary of the Institute for the Development and Integration of Health (IDIS Foundation), during the delivery day of theVI call for IDH Foundation QH (Quality Healthcare) Accreditation.

They have obtained QH accreditation25 organizations, but one of the challenges of the IDIS Foundation is to promote thecontinuous improvement of quality and safetyto achieve the best health results, taking into account the patient and the healthcare professional. For this reason, “the QH Accreditation has already positioned itself as a recognition for public and private healthcare organizations to promote continuous improvement, benchmarking and recognition of excellence in the area of ​​quality,” explains Marta Villanueva, general director of the IDIS Foundation.

