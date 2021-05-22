25 Ghost Makeup Ideas and Tutorials for Halloween 2021

IDK about you, but Halloween lives in my heart all year long. I mean, it’s got candy, parades, costumes, and the very best part: fun Halloween makeup tutorials. And yes, I know, Halloween is still five months away (sob), but starting the search for the perfect Halloween look now means you won’t end up with zero costume plans on October 31. If you’re lacking in costume ideas and have straight up mastered your Witch makeup, it’s best to go back to basics and create a classic Halloween character with a ghost makeup look.

I know what you’re thinking. Ghosts? For Halloween? Groundbreaking. But hear me out: These ghost makeup tutorials are literally the furthest thing from basic. I’m talking everything from a Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride look to detailed ghost-y eye art. So scroll on for the 25 best ghost makeup tutorials to level up your makeup game this Halloween.

1 This Glam Ghost Makeup Tutorial

2 This Haunting of Bly Manor Ghost Makeup Tutorial

3 This ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Ghost Makeup Tutorial

IMHO, Zero (aka the ghost dog) is by far the best character from The Nightmare Before Christmas, so naturally it makes an excellent Halloween costuI. This tutorial by makeup artist Brea Alysee will teach you how to recreate every part of this look, including how to contour and how to stick on that pointy little nose.

Recreate it with: Mehron Makeup Fantasy F / X Waterbased Face and Body Paint

4 This Pink Skull Ghost Makeup Tutorial

It’s all about the hot pink in this ghost tutorial for me. If you prefer brighter colors in your Halloween looks, this one might be more your style. And even though it’s fun and colorful, the purple veins and hollowed-out eyes really bring out the spookiness. Blending is key to recreating this ghost makeup, so refresh yourself of how to use all your makeup brushes the right way before you get started.

Recreate it with: Kaja Beauty Bento Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio

5 This Ghost Eye-Art Makeup Tutorial

6 This Creepy Ghost Makeup Tutorial

7 This Haunted Mansion Ghost Makeup Tutorial

8 This Victorian Ghost Makeup Tutorial

This Victorian ghost makeup tutorial is equipped with blue veins and red eyes, a perfect recipe for looking scary as hell on Halloween. The secret to this makeup look? Try to look as washed out and pale as possible, so try going two or three shades lighter than your normal foundation. (BTW, if foundation tends to make your face shiny, look for a foundation for oily skin).

Recreate it with: Uoma Beauty Say What Foundation

9 This Spider Covered Ghost Makeup Tutorial

Warning: This makeup tutorial is not for the arachnophobes out there, because it includes covering your entire face with fake spiders. But honestly, it’s a super cool and spooky ghost makeup look for Halloween with blue-ish lips to really bring out the “dead” vibe. The trick to this look is using lots of powder foundation to keep your face extra matte and dead-looking.

Recreate it with: Sephora Collection 12 Hour Contour Pencil Eyeliner

10 This Half Face Ghost Makeup Tutorial

ICYMI, half-face makeup is A Thing for Halloween. This ghost makeup tutorial will teach you how to ghost-up half of your face for a cool half-dead look. I love this one because on the non-ghost half of your face, you can still do a regular pretty eye makeup look.

Recreate it with: Smashbox Photo Edit Eyeshadow Trio

11 This Ghost Rider Makeup Tutorial

Superheroes are always a great Halloween idea, but most of them are overplayed IMO. This ghost makeup tutorial is way cool though — it’ll transform you into Marvel’s Ghost Rider for a look that’s legit firand. This one’s a great way to combine a ghost and skeleton makeup look for Halloween.

Recreate it with: Maydear Face Body Paint Orange

12 This Ghost Barbie Makeup Tutorial

If you love a good ghost story, welcome to your new favorite makeup tutorial. Listen to this makeup artist tell a ghost story as she puts together the coolest Ghost Barbie look. $ This makeup look requires a handful of blue eyeshadows, so make sure you have the right colors handy before you get started.

Recreate it with: Smashbox Always on Cream Deep Shadow in Ultramarine

13 This Ghost Bride Makeup Tutorial

You can create a ghost bride in so many different ways, but I personally think this ghost makeup tutorial might be the spookiest. The main focus is the red sunken eyes with veins around them, so you’ll need your reddest eyeshadows and blackest eyeliners.

Recreate it with: Melt Cosmetics Baby Girl Eyeshadow Palette Stack

14 This Disney Inspired Ghost Makeup Tutorial

I’m honestly so in love with the unique blue and purple colors in this ghost makeup look (and she might have some of the best eyebrows I’ve ever seen). This tutorial by makeup artist Sydney Nicole is more cute than spooky (I mean, it is Disney-inspired after all), but the end result is so pretty.

Recreate it with: Juvia’s Place The Violets Eyeshadow Palette

15 This Tim Burton Ghost Makeup Tutorial

16 This Painted Ghosts Makeup Tutorial

17 This Simple Ghost Makeup Tutorial

18 This Insidious Ghost Makeup Tutorial

19 This Face Ghost Makeup Tutorial

What I like most about this ghost makeup tutorial is that it doesn’t require any intense eyebrow blocking, and it shows you how to paint cute little ghosts coming from your mouth (side note: use a neutral lipstick to make sure your ghosts really pop ). If your office is Halloween-friendly, this is a super cute one to wear to work.

Recreate it with: Bite Beauty Upswing Extreme Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

20 This Eye-Art Ghost Makeup Tutorial

If you don’t start thinking about your Halloween makeup until October 30 (hi, what are you doing ?!), even painting ghosts on your cheeks might be too much work. But I promise this ghost makeup tutorial is surprisingly easy—All you’ll need is a little eye art and you can call it a day.

Recreate it with: Marc Jacobs Beauty O! Mega Shadow Runway Collection in 630 RO! SE

21 This Ghost Siren Makeup Tutorial

22 This Sparkly Ghost Makeup Tutorial

This ghost makeup tutorial is for those who like their Halloween beat more sparkly than spooky. It’s complete with pink lipstick and gloss, pink eyeshadow, painted ghosts, and hair sparkles. What’s not to love, really?

Recreate it with: ColourPop Ultra Glossy Lip in Imaginarium

23 This “Dead Glam” Ghost Makeup Tutorial

24 This Gothic Ghost Makeup Tutorial

25 This Flower Ghost Makeup Tutorial

The best thing about ghost makeup? You can pretty much start with any makeup base (think: super-pale foundation or even a drugstore concealer) and then put your own spin on it. This Halloween makeup tutorial tops the pale contacts and creepy, dark rings around the eyes with a pink flower crown.

Recreate it with: BLK / OPL Pore Perfecting Liquid Foundation

