Although a lot of popular or professional software is usually paid, and more than one bothers that most exist now under subscription models and not from the purchase of single licenses, still there are many alternatives that cost nothing.

At Genbeta we have already compiled a wide variety of good applications before that it is difficult to believe that they are completely free, in fact, we have done it more than once, and that is why we have not run out of recommendations. So there they go 25 more programs that are free and that are also of excellent quality.

VLC

For some it will be obvious, but for others it could be the best discovery of the day. VLC is perhaps the Media player Most popular to watch any kind of video format for years. It is free and open source and you can use it on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS and Android.

MPC-HC

For others the best video player is this, and among those people I include myself. Whenever you watch video from Windows, with Media Player Classic Home Cinema you have one of the best options.

KODI

If what you are looking for is not just a player but a whole multimedia management center With tons of customization options and internal tools to organize all your audiovisual content, with KODI you don’t have to look much further. It is free and open source and you can use it in basically any operating system or device that you can think of.

WPS Office

If you are looking for one alternative to Microsoft Office It looks and works quite similarly, Kingsoft Office is a very good option. In addition to being free and multiplatform, it also supports tabs, so in the same window you can have your spreadsheets, documents or presentations.

LibreOffice

If you are looking for one open source office suite, the best one is LibreOffice. Its compatibility with Word, Excel and PowerPoint formats is getting better, but its focus is on open document formats.

Onlyoffice

Another alternative to Microsoft Office which also imitates very well the interface of this. OnlyOffice also has a good set of mobile applications to complement document editing on all your devices.

Typora

If what you want is a Minimalist text editor that also supports MarkDown, which has multiple customization options, supports multiple languages, includes spell checker and is free and cross-platform, you are looking for something like Typora.

Atom

Atom is perfect if you are looking for a text editor to write code with support for multiple programming languages ​​through packages, integration with Git and GitHub, and tons of customization options. In addition to being free, it is open source and multiplatform.

Brackets

So in the Atom style we have Brackets, another cross-platform and open source text editor, although this is mainly oriented to web development. You can use it for free on Windows, Linux or macOS.

Notion

Notion is a All-in-one workspace for organizing to-do lists, projects, notes, documents, databases, and everything you can think of, either individually or as a team. It is cross-platform and free.

Zenkit

Zenkit is another very complete app for organization and productivity. This takes advantage of the kanban method to sort everything into tables and columns. Zenkit also offers Collections, Calendar, Lists, Team Collaboration and more on both Windows, Linux, macOS, and mobile platforms.

Boostnote

If you want something similar to the previous ones but a bit simpler and also mainly oriented towards programmers, Boostnote is for you. Is a cross-platform note app, with Markdown support and syntax highlighting for multiple programming languages. It is free and open source.

Todoist

Another app for the organization is Todoist. Perfect for manage task lists with more than one additional option to organize your projects. Todoist also has integrations with multiple third-party services, such as Google Calendar, Dropbox, IFTTT and more.

Everything

The Microsoft note-taking app that basically sent Wunderlist to the grave. To Do is ideal for those who use Windows 10 and want the best possible integration between their computer and also their mobile phone, especially if they use Android. It is simple, easy to use, and perfect for simple to-do lists and reminders.

Caliber

The ultimate ebook manager. Caliber is undoubtedly famous for offering one of the most complete solutions for organizing, converting, transferring and reading electronic books. Whether you carry a collection on your computer, mobile device, kindle, tablet, or any ebook reader.

DeepL

One of the best translators available, offering extremely natural translations and also having a small free app for Windows and macOS that allows us to use a keyboard shortcut to translate any text instantly.

Avidemux

A old but simple and useful video editor. Avidemux is available on Linux, Windows, macOS, and BSD. It is free and open source and for the most basic things like cutting, filtering, and doing encoding tasks is more than enough.

Greenshot

A simple and useful tool for taking screenshots in Windows. Greeshot also has a built-in editor that lets us easily add text, shapes, or effects to our captures.

Tweeten

For those who miss a Twitter client for the desktop that it offers more than the official Tweetdeck, that it is cross-platform, free, and that it also remains in development and is updated with the latest functions of the social network.

Photoscape X

A free photo editor that has a huge number of tools powerful yet easy to use editing tools, plus built-in tutorials on how to use them. Photoscape X is free for Windows and macOS.

qBittorrent

One of the best, if not the best, torrent download manager. It is free, open source and cross-platform. It does not include adware or attempt to install anything else on your computer. It also has its own integrated torrent search engine.

GParted

A partition editor Completely free that you can download to use from most Linux distributions, or that you can record on a USB memory stick to use as a Live image and edit the partitions of other systems such as Windows or macOS.

f.lux

Before most systems began to introduce their own “night modes” in dimmer light when looking at the computer screen in the dark, f.lux already existed as an (in many cases better) alternative to just that.

ScreenToGif

A Simple tool to record screen in Windows and convert it to video or GIF. Not only does it record, but it also has an editor that lets you add effects, increase or decrease the speed frame by frame, and more.

LibreCAD

The free and open source alternative to 2D modeling and design. You can use it in Windows, macOS and Linux in more than 30 languages. the documentation is huge and has a wide community of users ready to help you get started.