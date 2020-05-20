To date, 2,412 requests for solidarity credit to the word have been approved for domestic workers and independent workers.

This Tuesday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They announced the progress made in granting Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of Wellbeing Census are part of the support measures put in place by the Federal government for the health emergency of COVID-19.

The number of supports in this type of credit is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity word credit

The holder of the Mexican Social Security Institute, Zoé Robledo, announced the progress in the distribution of Solidarity Credits for Domestic Workers.

He began by counting with those solidarity entrepreneurs who accessed the credit, who for 25 days They had at their disposal the platform to register.

He explained that 191 thousand people they registered for this type of support.

Robledo indicated that, so far, 2,412 requests for solidarity credit they have been approved for domestic workers and freelancers.

Credits to the word through the Census of Well-being

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez, announced that in the matter of solidarity loans to the word, resources have already been dispersed from 277 thousand 478 beneficiaries.

He indicated that some beneficiaries have been found to have a INE that it is already expired and since the modules are closed, these documents will have an extra validity of three months.

He again reiterated his call to prevent fraud and recalled that no program in the Federal government it requires giving resources in order to obtain them.

The secretary recalled that the National Day of Healthy Distance therefore, once it is completed, a traffic light will be given, indicating the towns that will be able to reactivate activities and the way in which they will do so.

Tandas for Well-Being

Sprayed Mejía, coordinator of the tandas for wellness program, reported that this program focuses on growth but with democracy.

Mejía explained that this is an innovative program that seeks to boost the popular economy without guarantees and without guarantees, directly with low rates or without any.

He said that beneficiaries can get up to four batches that can help the economy of a business.

He recalled that the beneficiaries of the program Youth Building the Future They will be able to obtain a batch after the 12 months of corresponding training have ended.

In addition, he recalled that beneficiaries who have had problems making their payments should not worry because they will have a three month grace period due to the health contingency.

Solidarity Market

Graciela Márquez Colín reported that the Solidarity market, there are already 1,390 registered businesses.

Sedatu

Roman Meyer, secretary of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development He explained that the Urban Improvement Program will reactivate the economy as one of its main objectives.

Screenshot

Daniel Fajardo, Director of the Sedatu Metropolitan Coordination, explained that one of the purposes of social development programs is to provide equal growth in the peripheries and avoid areas without planning.

In the case of the construction of the Saint Lucia airport, it will be sought that the neighboring municipalities become an integrated area and that in the environment there is quality public transport and that urban growth occurs in the broader areas.

Construction expects to generate 250,000 jobs.

In the area will be required 245 thousand homes new ones that will be gradually linked to the growth of the construction of the Airport.

Fajardo explained that the necessary studies to know the zones that should be kept in the area, such as those where there is more population, maintaining places of sowing.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital