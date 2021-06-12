24,000 years frozen in Siberia and can still reproduce

Rotifer of the class Bdelloidea seen under the microscope. (Creative commons image seen on Wikimedia).

If there were a ranking of animals that stand out for their lack of sexual interest, surely one of the positions of honor would go to rotifers. These microscopic, worm-like creatures surprised scientists a few years ago when it was discovered that one particular species (of the bdelloid class) carried a whopping of 80 million years without having sex. How do they reproduce then? Easy, females know the trick of the parthenogenesis, that is, they clone themselves without the need for a male.

But it seems that bdelloid rotifers know one more trick. As if it were Houdini in miniature, scientists have just discovered that some specimens have achieved withstand 24,000 years frozen in Siberian permafrost, and once thawed … reproduce as if it had barely passed a sigh.

Indeed, when these little creatures went to sleep in Siberia, the first humans reached the American continent from Northeast Asia, crossing the frozen Bering Strait on foot. When they woke up, those same Americans were planning to visit Mars. If humans were capable of such a feat, space exploration would be a breeze.

These aquatic invertebrates, of which as you may have guessed only females are found, they keep other cool tricks in their hat that would drive aspiring astronauts crazy. For example, they are extremely radiation resistant and they manage to survive in extremely inhospitable environments, either due to their dryness, lack of nutrients or lack of oxygen.

They have been on this planet for millions of years, and can be found in freshwater lakes, puddles, streams, and just about any terrestrial environment if it’s wet enough – like mosses, lichens, tree bark, and even on the ground.

When the going gets tough, these living digestive tracts (actually little more than a tube that joins mouth and anus) are able to shut down all their activity by almost completely “freezing” your metabolism. This biological trick is known as “cryptobiosis“And we could actually call it an intermediate state between life and death.

We owe the finding I am talking about today to a Russian scientific institution called the “cryptobiotic soil laboratory”, a name descriptive enough to explain its activity. This laboratory depends by the way of the “Institute of Physicochemical and Biological Problems in Soil Sciences” based in Puschino, a town near Moscow.

Previously, the Russian scientists of this institution had already achieved similar feats with other creatures, including the isolation of a nematode worm from more than 40,000 years ago (which by the way my colleague Javier Peláez told you).

But let’s get back to the rotifer. To determine the age of this creature, recovered from samples taken from a remote region of the Arctic through a hole in the ice, radiocarbon dating was used. As I mentioned earlier, these revived creatures could have seen woolly rhinos or mammoths (if they had eyes, of course) when they thrived in their “natural” time.

But if what you are looking for in the work that the Russian group of scientists has just published in Current Biology is a detailed report on how rotifers manage to become almost immortal beings, I’m sorry, the paper will leave you with more questions than answers.

As on previous occasions, the finding amazes and scares in equal parts. Who knows what microscopic creatures currently frozen in permafrost will be able to revive due to global warming? It is not convenient to be an alarmist, but one gets cold sweats in the middle of a pandemic. If something deadly woke up, I’m afraid we wouldn’t be able to dive into “cryptobiosis” like the rotifer and wait for gentler times to wake up again.

I found out by reading The Guardian.

