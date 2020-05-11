JetBrainS has released the results of its annual survey for Python developers, in it they seek to identify the latest trends within the programming world on one of the languages ​​most loved by programmers and fastest growing in recent years.

In the survey some 24,000 developers from more than 150 countries, which helps paint a fairly clear picture of the community around this language. Of all the interviewees, more than 80% use Python as their main programming language.

The Python / JavaScript combination is the most common

Favorite secondary programming languages ​​next to Python – JetBrains

Among the interviewees, 43% answered using JavaScript as a secondary language, a figure that reached 51% the previous year. In popularity are followed by Bash / Shell, HTML / CSS, SQL, C / C ++, Java, PHP, C #, Go, TypeScript, R and Rust.

Another interesting fact is that until 11% said not to use any other programming language besides Python, almost double the 6% that answered the same in the previous survey.

Given that prevailing language combination, it is no surprise that web development is one of the main uses that developers give Python. However, it is still not the most popular, that position is for data analysis, a category that covers 59% of the responses.

Main uses of Python as a programming language – JetBrains chart

Machine learning or machine learning is in third placeAnd yet the vast majority of developers working either on these technologies or on data analysis do not consider themselves to be data scientists, only a third answered yes to this question.

Python’s uses are as extensive as its community

One of the main reasons Python has become so popular is because of its versatility.. And in fact, it is something that is clear with the data collected by this survey. One of the questions asked was what developers used Python for, and since it had an open text field the answers were very varied.

The list includes from artificial intelligence, cryptography, cybersecurity, deep learning, IoT, or ethical hackingEven astronomy, bioinformatics, financial software, commerce, music, image processing, physics simulations, or even something as “trivial” as bots for Discord.

Python 3 is already the most used version, remember that just a few months ago Python 2 support ended after more than 20 years. However, 10% of respondents still use it actively.

Among the 24,000 respondents 68% answered that they use Linux in some way48% say they use Windows, 29% work with macOS, and 2% say they use BSD. PyCharm and Visual Studio Code are the most widely used editors / IDEs, followed by a wide gap by Vim, Sublime Text, Jupyter Notebook, Atom, and Emacs. Up to 2% use NotePad ++.

Linux is the favorite operating system for Python developers

90% of developers use some version control system, 67% have a full-time job while 10% are students. Most have between 3 and 5 years of experience with Python, only 10% go over 11 years, and 21% have less than a year programming in Python.

Python developers are also young, 42% are between 21 and 29 years old, and only 5% are over 50 years old. Further, majority (58%) use Python for both their work and personal projects.

More information | JetBrains