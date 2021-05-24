24-year-old dies after falling seven stories when he tried to jump from one building to another during a party in Manhattan



Camerron Perrelli was not a resident of any of the buildings.

Photo: Capture FB Cameron Perrelli / Courtesy

To a woman who was partying in the East Village, ManhattanShe thought it was a good idea to jump from one building to another at dawn, but her decision led to her death after falling seven stories.

Cameron Perrelli, The 24-year-old tried to climb between the buildings at 200 and 202 Avenue A around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, but lost his balance and fell.

The young woman did not live in any of the buildings and, according to The New York Post, was a resident of the Lower East Side.

She worked in the finance area and had attended a birthday party, where she would have had a drink and tried the feat that ended up killing her.

According to reports from NYPD, the rescuers took the young woman to the Bellevue Hospital, very close to the area, but she did not survive.

The family has heard very different details of how the events occurred, it is indicated, but so far there is no criminal investigation open for this case.

“We have three stories,” said his uncle. Michael perrelli to the New York Daily News. “That he was jumping from one building to another, and we found out he was walking on an air conditioning vent, and then someone said he slipped.”

His father, Louis Perrelli, He said it bothered him to learn of the frequent late-night parties in the neighborhood and in areas with few protections.

He described his daughter as “an angel” and who was supposedly always “the designated driver.”

Local authorities indicate that the area had been filled with weekly night parties with large numbers of people far exceeding safe occupancy levels, especially on rooftops.

According to ABC 7, which also reported the incident, the councilor Carlina rivera is working on two bills focused on the use of “poorly managed” rooftops for parties.

The president of the borough of Manhattan, Gale A. Brewer, considered that both the City Council and the building managers are not taking action on the matter and considered that the owners “are responsible for ensuring that outdoor spaces are accessible in a legal and safe way.