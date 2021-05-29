24 states will stop giving $ 300 weekly unemployment benefits



The White House disagrees with states that do not want to give extra unemployment benefits.

Photo: derneuemann / Pixabay

Nebraska is one of the latest states to join the list of regions where weekly $ 300 supports will be suspended., same that will stop giving on July 19. In this way, almost half of the US states will eliminate this benefit that was approved at the federal level.

“I certainly think that employers should pay what the market demands to hire people… the government should not interfere with that by artificially increasing that number. Now is the time to get back to normal, ”Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts told reporters this week.

Counting Nebraska, a total of 24 states have announced plans to waive the weekly unemployment benefit of $ 300. The other states are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas , Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

It should be noted that all of these 24 states are governed by Republicans who argue that the federal benefit, which is paid in addition to state benefits, is incentivizing unemployed Americans not to return to work.

The US Chamber of Commerce agrees with this logic. For example, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp told Fox News: “We are not eliminating regular unemployment… We are only eliminating this federal subsidy (of $ 300 extra) that encourages people not to enter the workforce“.

On the other hand, the White House disagrees with this reasoning, as President Joe Biden’s administration says that school and daycare closures and the low wages offered in many jobs are the biggest problems workers are facing. , so they would need that extra $ 300.

According to data from Fortune, Nearly 4 million unemployed in the US would lose their weekly federal checks of $ 300 once these 24 states stop payments. That’s 25% of all unemployed Americans currently receiving unemployment insurance.

It should be noted that unemployed residents in states that do not give the $ 300 benefit will continue to receive regular state-issued unemployment benefits.

–You may also be interested: Goodbye masks and social distancing: CDC relaxes measures against COVID-19 on cruise ships