24 special on Edge on WWE Network after Wrestlemania. The company announced the special post-Wrestlemania program on Sunday 5.

The return of Edge to WWE will be reflected in WWE Network’s upcoming 24 special program which will air next Sunday, April 5, once Wrestlemania ends.

Recall that at Wrestlemania and probably Sunday, Edge will return to the ring to face Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

The synopsis of the show announces that the show will focus on the efforts and work it has taken to get the Canadian fighter back into the ring after being forced to retire in 2011 after a serious neck injury, where the doctors came to tell him that if he continued fighting he could become a paraplegic.

Remember that Edge officially returned at the Royal Rumble this year 2020, but that a first appearance of the fighter had occurred at the SummerSlam of 2019 where he appeared to make his famous spear to Elias.

New Untold program

Also last night a new program of WWE Untold on WWE Network that will premiere on Friday, April 3 and focus on the rivalry between Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels who led them into their match at Wrestlemania 21.

This is the synopsis of the program. “At WrestleMania 21, two of the greatest technical fighters of all time created a masterpiece. Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle recall the match Angle calls the best of his career.

