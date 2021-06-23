24% of ESA astronaut applications are from women

Although the figures are not final yet, the preliminary data indicate that more than 22,000 people –22,589 specifically – they submitted their candidacy for the vacancy announcements for an astronaut at the European Space Agency (ESA), whose application deadline ended on June 18.

24% of all the approximately 22,500 ESA astronaut candidates have identified themselves as female, up from 15.5% in 2008

The last time the Agency launched a recruitment call like this, in 2008, the number of candidates who submitted a medical certificate and completed the application form amounted to 8,413.

In this new round, more than 200 people applied for the newly created vacancy of physically disabled astronaut, and around 5,400 (24%) of all candidates identified as female. In 2008, the figure was 15.5%.

Since Spain, 1,344 candidates have been presented (299 women and 1045 men), and 13 opt for the position with disabilities.

Candidates by country to the call for astronauts of the European Space Agency. / THAT

In this 2021 astronaut selection call, ESA has offered for the first time a vacancy to an astronaut with a physical disability. The successful candidate will negotiate with ESA the necessary adaptations so that they can work as a professional member of the crew on a future space mission.

Nominations have been received from all ESA member states and associate members, including Lithuania, whose citizens recently joined the selection thanks to this country’s new status as an associate member.

Next steps in the selection until 2022

From the close of the nomination deadline to the global announcement of the selected astronauts in late 2022, ESA’s astronaut selection process will be divided into six stages. Candidates will be informed if they are out of phase over the next year and a half.

The first stage will be the screening. During this phase, applications will be evaluated based on all the documentation submitted, the completed form and the questionnaire completed as part of the submission process. Candidates for the position of physically disabled astronaut will also undergo a medical screening.

Establishing a reserve of astronauts, in addition to the four on staff and one with a physical disability, offers more opportunities than ever for our candidates

Josef Aschbacher (ESA director)

The Director General of ESA, Josef Aschbacher, points out that, with this recruitment campaign, the Agency seeks to attract a wide variety of candidates and is looking forward to the challenge of selecting the best in Europe.

“I would like to thank all the people who have invested time and effort in presenting their candidacy for astronaut – he adds -. We pray that be patient as our team works to ensure that the process is fair and thorough, and we remind those with an interest in space that becoming an astronaut is not the only opportunity to work at ESA. In the coming years we will be looking for a wide variety of space professionals, so I encourage everyone to take a look at these opportunities on the ESA employment website. “

From Spain, 1,344 candidates have been presented (299 women and 1,045 men), and 13 are applying for the position with disabilities

ESA’s Director of Human and Robotics Exploration, David parker, reiterates these comments and says: “It is a pleasure to see an increase in the gender distribution of those who have applied to this astronaut selection process, but the figures also show that more work needs to be done to achieve gender balance in the space sector ”.

Final figures on the number and geographical distribution of applications will be published as soon as they are available. In addition, updated information on ESA’s astronaut selection will be regularly provided at esa.int/YourWayToSpace.

