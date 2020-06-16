The Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Tuesday that during the last 24 hours 24 deaths and 1,374 new positive cases for coronavirus were registered. With these data, the total number of infected in the whole country amounts to 34,159 and the fatal victims number 878.

This morning eight new deaths were recorded: three women, two 50 and 74 years old, from the province of Buenos Aires; an 88 year old, from Santa Fe; and Five men, 91 year old, of Federal Capital; one of 80 years, from the province of Buenos Aires; and three of 29, 35 and 76 years, from Chaco.

Yesterday 5,118 new samples were made and since the beginning of the outbreak 245,059 diagnostic tests were carried out for this disease, which is equivalent to 5,400.5 samples per million inhabitants. To the date, the total of discharges is 10,174 people.

The number of cases discarded until yesterday is 169,443 (by laboratory and by clinical / epidemiological criteria). The main affected age groups of the registered cases correspond to people between 20 and 59 years old, being the average age of 36 years.

« One of the agreements is to present a situation room with data from the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area: work is being done to reach consensus on the indicators and their construction to have a room that reports formally« He explained Carla Vizzotti, Secretary of Health Access of the Nation, in relation to the panorama of the City and Greater Buenos Aires.

Yesterday, the AMBA concentrated 93% of the 1,208 reported cases of COVID-19. The official stressed that there are no new areas of community transmission in the country, but there are cases in new departments and conglomerates.

One of these foci occurred in Chubut « From a work situation involving four cities » and it is working together with the province « in the investigation and outbreak control. » In Chaco, on the other hand, “greater restrictions on movement have been implemented, the implementation of Detectar is strengthened and this very important recommendation of isolate positive cases somewhere in the middle, even if they have mild symptoms to minimize transmissionVizzotti said.

Regarding Detect, Vizzotti stressed that « early detection, early isolation of confirmed cases, follow-up of contacts and isolation of suspects and close contacts, is carried out from the first day » of the pandemic in the jurisdictions. In the case of a negative result, the person can return to their activities and, in case of testing positive, the aim is to “isolate it to decrease circulation in the neighborhood and to be able to follow close contacts”.

In the world, 8,085,932 people were infected by COVID-19. Of the total, 438,453 patients died and 3,892,757 managed to recover.