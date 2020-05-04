Whether you work with a tower computer or a laptop, if you spend long periods of time at home with this device, you should have a monitor to connect your computer and enjoy a decent-sized screen to see everything you need, from work stuff to your favorite games.

We recommend you | The best discounted accessories for your laptop and computer on Amazon

There are many people who decide not to buy a monitor for its price, but today we are going to show you 3 24-inch Full HD monitors for less than 100 euros that will give you a very good experience, also when playing thanks to its low latency, let’s take a look!

Samsung S24F354

The first of these monitors is Samsung brand, with a balanced design and a circular base Perfect to leave a wireless charging base with your smartphone on top. But, going to the characteristics of the monitor, it has a 24-inch screen, Full HD 60 Hz, like all those that we are going to show you today.

It has a viewing angle of 178º, ideal for playing with someone next to you and that you can both see. Its aspect ratio is 16: 9, and it has a contrast of 1000: 1, as well as with a latency of 4 ms, ideal for playing competitive games in which every moment counts.

Acer K242HL

Secondly we have it is signed by Acer, and it is the cheapest of all, but keeping the minimum specs that we have mentioned before, since It has a 24-inch panel and Full HD resolution, in this case with a latency of 5 ms, It is still quite low and it will be the same as the previous one so you can play competitively.

Beyond this, Acer monitor has VGA and DVI connections, as well as VESA support. It does not have an HDMI port, but this is something that you can supplement with a simple adapter that you can connect to the graphics of your PC.

Lenovo D24

Finally, we have the Lenovo D24, a 23.8 inch monitor –I know, they are not 24, but it is practically the same– at Full HD resolution, but, in this case, with a latency of 3 ms, the lowest of these three monitors, and therefore the best if you want to play ultra-precise games like the Quake Champions or the Counter Strike online.

This monitor has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and has two ports, an HDMI and a VGA, to which you will be able to connect, for example, your computer and your console, no need to be plugging and unplugging cables. Its brightness is 250 nits, and it also has a contrast of 1000: 1.

Follow Andro4all