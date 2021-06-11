24 Gift Ideas for Pride Month 2021 – Pride-Theme Gifts

Though parades and events celebrating the LGBTQ + community (sadly) don’t occur every single day, the month of June is reserved for all things pride. And during this time, shopping for cute pride gifts is a must. Of course, this isn’t just limited to a single month out of the year. Treating your pals — or yourself! —With rainbow attire, gender-affirming accessories, and chic home decor should be something we do all the time. And thankfully, there are plenty of can’t-miss options out there for everyone and every identity.

No, there’s nothing wrong with supplying your friend group with a plethora of rainbow flags (or some pride-themed Zoom backgrounds), but there are so many other pride-ready pieces worth gifting, too. Treat the accessories-lover in your life to a rainbow sunglasses chain or a pair of statement earrings. Or get your LGBTQ + friends ready for every parade with a rainbow face mask (!) And a fun pride T-shirt. The possibilities really do feel endless — and I’m not mad about it!

Whether you’re looking for a pride gift for your trans BFF, genderqueer partner, or lesbian self (you deserve to be spoiled, too!), You can’t go wrong with any of the picks, below. Celebrating the identities of your loved ones and affirming the queer folks in your life is free — but no one ever scoffed at a cute present, either. Just saying.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

this rainbow ring

Rainbow Checker Ring, Rainbow Ring RELLERY rellery.com

$ 145.00

Excuse me while I fawn over this stunning ring — and wear it every day of my life.

two

this gorgeous one-piece

Peyton One-piece in Calypso Inez Valentine inezvalentine.com

$ 180.00

What’s this? A hot as heck swimsuit from a luxe queer-owned brand? I’ll take one in every color, thanks.

3

This Trendy Phone Charm

#LOVEWINS Phone Strap Grigri Beads grigribeads.com

€ 36.00

ICYMI, beaded phone charms are so in right now — and a great way to add a little bit of pride to your accessories collection, too.

4

this gold charm

Trans Symbol Charm Automic Gold automicgold.com

$ 95.00

Add this solid gold charm to a necklace or pair of earrings! The choice is yours — but you can’t go wrong.

5

this perfect print

Queer Print BitchinDesignCo etsy.com

$ 8.50

This would be such a cute addition to any home. And low-key, you could create an entire gallery wall with the print as the focal point.

6

this comfy sweatshirt

beepy bella Puff Print Crewneck Sweatshirt The Standard x beepy bella shopthestandard.com

$ 150.00

No doubt your giftee would loveeee a new sweatshirt to snuggle up in. Not only is this The Standard x beepy bella one super cute, but a portion of its proceeds will also go towards For the Gworls. (And yes, there are matching sweatpants!)

7

This Colorful Glasses Chain

Rad + Refined Unicorn Crystal Glasses Chain RAD AND REFINED nordstrom.com

$ 68.00

Sunglasses chains are having a moment, and I am fully on board. This rainbow pick is too cute to pass up.

8

This V Gay Bracelet

Girls Like Girls Gold Bracelet Hayley Kiyoko hayleykiyokoofficial.com

$ 15.00

Popstar Hayley Kiyoko always gives us the merch we deserve — and this bracelet is no exception.

9

These Cute Sneakers

Coaster Rainbow

It’s hard to resist an adorable pair of sneakers (especially when they’re emblazoned with rainbows).

10

This Bright Mesh Bag

Primary Shift Mesh

Perfect for everything (from lugging sunscreen during pride parades to carrying snacks), this reusable tote is a dream come true. And FYI, Glob is donating a percentage of every sale in June to support LGBTQ + education.

eleven

This Epic Coffee Table Book

Rainbow Revolution Book

This book celebrates the history of the LGBTQ + community with photos from renowned photographer Magnus Hastings. (Plus, it’ll look great on your coffee table.)

12

This Artsy Reusable Bag

Thank You Rainbow Black Tote Otherwild otherwild.com

$ 30.00

Forget a purse. This reusable tote is the only bag I’ll be carrying all year.

13

This Rainbow Butterfly Necklace

Rainbow Butterfly Charm Necklace

The early 2000s called, and they want their aesthetic back. But we’re not budging, bb. This butterfly charm necklace is seriously * chef’s kiss * for pride and beyond.

14

This Cheeky Sticker

Who All’s Gay Here Sticker Autostraddle hellomerch.com

$ 4.00

Put it on your water bottle, laptop, forehead — you can’t go wrong here.

fifteen

This Rainbow Face Mask

Pride Face Mask Show & Tell showandtelloakland.com

$ 15.00

From attending pride parades to running errands, this rainbow face mask is a must. Safety first, y’all!

16

This Low-Key Rainbow Decor

Capra Designs Rainbow Object CAPRA DESIGNS nordstrom.com

$ 89.00

Not into over-the-top rainbows? No problem. This chic decorative object is the perfect way to show your pride while keeping your decor aesthetic on-point.

17

This Unicorn Float

Luxury Adult Inflatable Pool Float

Don’t ask me why, but a rainbow unicorn pool float is the cherry on top of any pride celebration.

18

these statement earrings

Not a Girl / Not a Boy Earrings RocketArt etsy.com

$ 17.00

These mix and match earrings are the cutest way to show your trans and non-binary pride.

19

This Classic Rainbow Tee

Rainbow Tee Otherwild otherwild.com

$ 38.00

You can never go wrong with a classic rainbow-adorned T-shirt, and this one is too ca-yoot!

twenty

This Adorable Phone Case

Rainbow CAESTiFY casetify.com

$ 59.00

If you’re not matching your phone case to your pride ‘fit, what are you even doing?

twenty-one

These Bi-Pride Earrings

Bisexual Pride Earrings CraftyQueerStudio etsy.com

$ 11.99

This shop also has earrings for a plethora of other identities — including trans, non-binary, asexual, and intersex pride. (!)

22

these rainbow socks

Anklet Crew Socks – Progress Pride Stripes Tomboyx tomboyx.com

$ 14.00

Give the gift of coziness with these cute rainbow crew socks.

2. 3

This Set of Lip Balms

Girls Like Girls Lip Balm Hayley Kiyoko hayleykiyokoofficial.com

$ 15.00

Get those lips makeout-ready with this lip balm set. The flavors are Doublemint and (appropriately, wink wink) Cherry.

24

This Punny T-Shirt

Queers For Fears T-Shirt Revel & Riot revelandriot.com

$ 20.00

Throw it back to the ’80s with this punny vintage-inspired tee.

Maggie Griswold Maggie Griswold is a fashion and lifestyle writer, interior design enthusiast, and lover of Shakespeare who currently resides in sunny Los Angeles — where she constantly wishes it were colder.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below