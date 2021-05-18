24 Cute Summer Date Night Outfit Ideas for 2021

Edward BerthelotGetty Images

You know what you’ve got to look forward to very soon? That summertime magic. Yes, it is truly shocking it’s already that time of the year. As the world slowly begins to open (make sure to follow these CDC guidelines though), you and that Hinge date you’ve been texting for the past few months are ready to go out on the town and, dare I say, hold hands? While each season is special in its own way, I’m a firm believer that summer simply has the most, and possibly best, options for romantic date night ideas and also OUTFITS! Sunset rooftop drinks? Picnic in the park? Late night strolls down the beach? And I * don’t * have to freeze my bones to enjoy it? Amazing. Whatever you and your boo have planned to amp up the romance, be it a casual trip to a beer garden or a bougie outdoor dinner for two, here we rounded up 24 cute summer date night outfits for you.

You can stun in a maxi dress, sport some cute matching sets, or boss out in a light blazer — and if you’re hosting an at-home date night, try any of these luxury dressing gowns. Whether it’s your first or fortieth date with your fling, boyfriend, or partner, there’s always a reason to dress up and step out (these cute summer shoe trends will also help with the latter).

1

this tank and jean combo

Good Legs Good American 11honore.com

$ 165.00

A white tank paired with dark-wash skinny jeans and white boots is a simple yet amazing outfit that’ll have all eyes on you. Add some sparkle in the form of gold jewelry.

two

this pastel dress

Chai Dress, Rainbow Radial Tie Dye LOVESHACKFANCY amazon.com $ 375.00

$ 335.00 (11% off)

A pretty dyed mini dress with a drop waist, square neck, and voluminous sleeves looks even more cute with white sneakers.

3

this printed jumpsuit

Perfect Moments Cream Print Smocked Tie-Strap Culotte Jumpsuit

A smocked jumpsuit with wide legs will be so comfortable, but the pattern and design will definitely ensure you make an entrance. Wear it with block-heel shoes or lace-up sandals.

4

this bright slip

Dip Dye Slipdress

In classic summer fashion, this dress has got warm and bright colors to bring a little life to the party. It’s the dress you want to slip into when you’ve got a night of dancing in your plans.

5

this gingham number

Blue Gingham Off Shoulder Mini Dress Self Portrait amazon.com

$ 410.00

A pretty light blue gingham dress with a cold shoulder and button details paired with white strappy heels will be your new date night go-to.

6

this Black Power Jumpsuit

Sleeveless Shirred Waist Jumpsuit Norma Kamali amazon.com

$ 115.00

We simply LOVE a power jumpsuit. Pair this with a silver necklace and some simple black strappy heels, and you’ve got an elegant ensemble that’ll impress.

7

this Body-Hugging Dress

Utopia Babygirl Pink Dress Embi Studios embistudios.com

$ 129.00

Between the baby pink hue, the plunging neckline, and the figure-hugging skirt, this is both sophisticated and sexy. Slip yourself into this and some neutral heels for a fancy dinner or night filled with cocktails.

8

this two-toned design

Vivienne Midi Dress Camila Coelho revolve.com

$ 188.00

Leave it to Camila Coelho, the Brazilian beauty herself, to design the most summer-y dress. You’ll shine as bright as the sun in this breezy yellow-and-orange look featuring a leg slit.

9

this top and shorts sitch

Long Sleeve Blouse with Ruched Front Asos DESIGN us.asos.com

$ 42.00

Not all date nights have to be super formal! If your plans are low-key, opt for a ruched floral top with high-waisted shorts. Feel free to add sneakers or sandals depending on your mood.

10

this Silky set

Morgan Aline Crop Pants STANDARDS & PRACTICES coedition.com

$ 37.99

You can never go wrong with a silky look for date night. Match with the deep blue night sky as you step out in this set. A little clutch purse and black heels will make the difference between a casual ‘fit and elegant date-night look.

eleven

this plunging bodysuit with denim

Sydney bodysuit

When the temperature starts to rise, sometimes a plunging bodysuit and jeans is all you need. Add some open-toe shoes and gold hoops, and you’re set for any evening plans.

12

This luxe midi

Feranmi Dress

She is eclectic, she is eye-catching, she is a fitted midi dress ready to own the evening. If you’ve got an extra special event coming up, be it an anniversary or job promotion, let this one-of-a kind dress celebrate with you.

13

This Gorgeous maxi

Tie Front Full Skirted Maxi Dress

Are you finally going on that mini vacation you’ve booked and rebooked four times over the last year? Let’s celebrate with a beachside dinner and cocktails in this stunning printed gown.

14

This Classic Oversized Blazer

Perfect Blazer in Black Asos DESIGN us.asos.com

$ 50.00

If you don’t have an oversized black blazer in your closet by now, here is your sign to finally purchase one. These versatile pieces can work for any occasion, including an evening filled with romantic vibes. Pair them with any boots or heels and some statement earrings to pull it together.

fifteen

This pleated Skirt and halter top

Gia Skirt

There are regular ol ‘midi skirts, and then there are pleated luxury midi skirts like this one from Hanifa. This is a look you can show off in the spring and the summer, and it happens to look gorge with a backless halter top.

16

This Cross Shoulder mini dress

Black One-Shoulder Dress

Why beat around the bush? You’ve got a hot date and you are trying to IMPRESS. This shoulder detail adds a unique twist to the classic LBD, which, in my opinion we all need at least one (or five) of.

17

This Floral style

Times Dress ELLIATT revolve.com

$ 279.00

Can we just take a moment to appreciate the details on this gorgeous design? The neckline, the fabric, the colors! You and your loungewear have been cooped up for far too long, so we highly recommend getting all dolled up in this frock.

18

this sleek one-shoulder number

Sophia One Shoulder Dress

If your mission is to snatch the breath right out of your date’s lungs, then look no further than this dress. A one-shoulder silhouette differentiates it from the other styles in your closet, and this light hue will go with any other accessories. (Just be careful with your wine though!)

19

this floral Long-Sleeve Option

Satin Midi Dress With Slit

This piece is simply begging to be worn on a romantic evening with rooftop drinks. Summer nights can still hold a chill to them, so having a long-sleeve option will come in handy.

twenty

this lace-trimmed co-ord

Juliet Lace Cami Frankies Bikinis revolve.com

$ 165.00

A tie-front cami and matching mini skirt can be dressed up or down depending on your shoe and bag choice. If it’s a particularly hot day, the slits in the top and skirt will catch any breeze for much-needed relief.

twenty-one

this fun top and skirt

“Georgia” Maxi Skirt Rebdolls rebdolls.com

$ 39.99

A bandeau top with a maxi skirt featuring a cute floral design is made for a hot summer night. Finish it off with chic flip-flops and bold shoulder-dusting earrings.

22

This off-the-shoulder top and jeans

Upstage Black Off-the-Shoulder Top

Why not keep it classic with some cropped distressed jeans and a fitted off-the-shoulder top? Elevate the look with some ankle-strap heels so you can stride from the movies to dinner to evening drinks.

2. 3

This printed skirt and white tank

Silk Midi Slip Skirt in Sunflower Season

It’s sunflower season and you need a skirt to go with it. This look is perfect for a picnic date or stroll through the park; plus, the soft silky material will help keep you cool in the unforgiving heat.

24

This Sunny statement dress

Light Yellow Linen Off On Shoulder Embroidered Midi Dress Fanm Mon fanmmon.com

$ 279.00

This whole look just embodies summer and good vibes. Keep your beautiful neckline bare and opt for some statement earrings instead to go with this work of art.

