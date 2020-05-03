It seems like we can’t even start a new year without having mobile security alerts. And again on Android, which looks like a malware strainer, because Google Play has been forced to withdraw a total of 24 applications that together add up to more than 382 million downloads. Apps that all come from the same Chinese developer related to TCL, the parent company of Alcatel.

24 Chinese Android apps you should delete now

All created by the company Shenzhen HAWK Internet, the company is owned by TCL and manages the developer Hi Security which is specialized in free VPN (Virtual Private Networks) and antivirus apps. In fact, Hi Security is also in charge of developing the official Alcatel mobile applications, so some like File Manager and Sound Recorder are among those affected.

The web VPN Pro experts came across these apps by chance, when they examined over 100 VPN products from 23 companies and saw that developer Hi Security had 3 of these products under its label. This came up again later when they checked the number of dangerous permissions that the most popular free antivirus apps asked for, like the Chinese antivirus Virus Cleaner, from which the government of India had to order its military in 2017 to uninstall it from their mobile phones by being identified as spy ‘malware’.

Steal data from millions of users

But, why should you delete these apps if you have them installed? HAWK apps include examples like Weather forecast, that it was infected with ‘malware’ and that during the time that it has been active has been dedicated to collect data from the millions of users who used it, sending all this information to a server in China. In addition, the app subscribed users to premium pay phones and secretly entered browser windows and clicked on ads on certain web pages without the owner’s knowledge.

After being alerted, Google has proceeded to remove the 24 malware-ridden Chinese apps. And the TCL Corporation has responded that they are actively working to better understand “Google’s concerns, and that they plan to hire an external security consultant that will audit each of the apps to offer their clients” peace of mind and confidence. “

This is the list of affected apps

Hi Security

– Virus Cleaner 2019

– Hi Security 2019

– Hi VPN Free VPN

– Hi VPN Pro

– Net Master

From ViewYeah Studio

– Candy Selfie Camera

– Private Browser

From Hawk App

– Super Cleaner

– Super Battery

From Alcatel Innovative Lab

– Candy Gallery

From Alcatel support

– File Manager

– Sound Recorder

– Joy Launcher

– Turbo Browser

– Weather Forecast

– Calendar Lite

From Tap Sky

– World Zoo

– Puzzle Box

– Word Crossy!

– Soccer Pinball

– Dig it

– Loser Break

– Word Crush

– Music Roam