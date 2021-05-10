24 Best Korean Dramas to Watch in 2021 – K-Dramas in the New Year

lim hyo seon netflix

If you haven’t already been sucked into the Korean drama craze, first, what have you even been doing? And second, 2021 is as good a time as ever to get started. I don’t know what sort of magic these shows possess, but there’s nothing like a K-Drama to put my emotions and fangirling tendencies into overdrive. So if you’re looking for a good laugh, a good cry, a good scare, or a good dose of butterflies in your stomach (thanks to all the drop-dead-gorgeous stars), a Korean-language show will probably give you your fix. And, yes, they are absolutely worth the minimal effort it takes to read subtitles.

While there are libraries full of essential K-Dramas from years past that absolutely deserve your attention, this year’s roster has brought some really good new options that belong to the canon. From silly romantic comedies to series that explore psychological trauma — you’ll definitely find something to your liking. Here are some of the best Korean dramas to watch this year.

Start-up

Seo Dal-mi (Bae Suzy) dreams of becoming the next Steve Jobs. She wants to take Sandbox (a fictional Silicon Valley of South Korea) by storm and become a CEO, and she believes she can do it with her pen pal and childhood sweetheart Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk), the founder of Samsan Tech. But what happens when she discovers he hasn’t been the man she’s been exchanging letters with all along?

Record of Youth

Sa Hye-jun (Park Bo-gum) is a popular part-time model who really wants to make it as an actor but is struggling to book gigs. Meanwhile, fangirl An Jeong-ha (Park So-dam) aspires to become a makeup artist, though her mom would rather she worked a normal office job. Record of Youth follows the two as they go through the trials of trying to achieve their dreams in a world that seems to care more about money and connections. They eventually find their way together and root for each other through it all.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

Goo Ra Ra (Go Ara) is a talented pianist who goes from riches to rags real quick after her father’s bankruptcy and death. It doesn’t help that she also got left at the altar. She ends up in the small city of Eunpo, searching for a social media user named “dodosolsollalasol,” who’s been messaging her since she’s gone through hard times. There she meets Sunwoo Jun (Lee Jae-wook) in a small piano academy. Despite his seeming cold-heartedness, he decides to help her.

When My Love Blooms

Han Jae-hyun (Yoo Ji-tae) and Yoon Ji-soo (Lee Bo-young) were college sweethearts who now lead very different lives. He’s now a successful businessman, while she’s living a difficult life as a contract worker and a mother. Twenty years since they parted ways, they meet again and reignite their feelings for one another.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed

Lee Yeon (Lee Dong-wook) is a gumiho (nine-tailed fox) who sacrificed his life as a mountain god and guardian in order to protect the woman he loved. Now he lives among humans, waiting for her reincarnation to reappear so he can protect her and help her lead a longer life. He then meets Nam Ji-ah (Jo Bo-ah), a producer who’s been seeking out supernatural stories ever since she was saved from a car accident with her parents. She sees the strange man who saved her as a child in CCTV footage of a recent wedding, and he looks exactly like Lee Yeon.

Crash Landing On You

Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) is a successful CEO who owns her own makeup and clothing brand, which she built without the help of her estranged family. Because of her success, her father considers her as the top contender to take over his own company instead of her two older half-brothers (hell yes). But when she goes paragliding one day, a storm takes her over the North Korean border, where she meets a soldier named Captain Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin).

Itaewon Class

Park Sae-ro-yi (Park Seo-joon) is someone who always stands up for what he thinks is right. But when his father dies in tragic car accident, he makes a bad turn and winds up in jail. After vowing to avenge his dad and fulfill his dreams, he is able to open up a bar in Seoul hotspot Itaewon. Now he just has to work on making it a hit, with the help of cool girl Jo Yi-seo (Kim Da-mi). Though his childhood crush Oh Soo-ah (Kwon Nara), who works for his competitor, may get in the way.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) is a busy health worker at a psychiatric ward, and has no time to find love. But one day he meets children’s book author Ko Moon-young (Seo Ye-ji), who suffers from antisocial personality disorder. Soon, the two manage to unravel each of their dark pasts, and work through their trauma together.

The World of the Married / A World of Married Couple

Based on BBC One’s Doctor Foster, this drama follows the story of family doctor Ji Sun-Woo (Kim Hee-Ae) and her husband Lee Tae-Oh (Park Hae-Joon). She seems to have a perfect life, with a successful career and a happy family … until she finds out her husband (and other people she trusted) betrayed her. The couple finds themselves entangled in dangerous affairs that could cost them their lives. Scandalous!

Hospital Playlist

Hospital Playlist tells the story of five doctors who all went to medical school together in 1999, and share a love for music. The show follows the friends as they go through the physical and emotional challenges of working in a hospital, dealing with patients, and living their own lives outside of work.

Memorist

Dong Baek (Yoo Seung-ho) is a detective with the unique ability to see all of a person’s memories upon touching them. This skill definitely comes in handy when he helps criminal profiler Han Sun-mi (Lee Se-young) hunt down a serial killer. But as they chase down the killer, they both spiral while thinking about their own troubled pasts, and figuring out the answers to the string of killings becomes more complicated than they thought.

Hi Bye, Mama!

Cha Yu-ri (Kim Tae-hee) died in a tragic accident five years ago, and now wanders the earth as a ghost looking after her family. But one day, the deities decide to bring her back to life. Now, she has exactly 49 days to reclaim her place in her family, or else she’ll be forced to move on from the earth and into the afterlife.

Dr. Romantic 2

Yes, this is a sequel, but you don’t have to watch Dr. Romantic to dive into this series (but you can, obviously, because both are great). Three years after the original series, Kim Sa-bu (Han Suk-kyu) —also known as Dr. Romantic — recruits new surgeons to join his team at Doldam Hospital. He hires social outcast Seo Woo-jin (Ahn Hyo-seop), and confident 2nd year fellow Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung). Together, they deal with the corruption in the hospital, try to stick to their principles, and may or may not find some romance along the way.

To All the Guys Who Loved Me

Seo Hyun-Joo (Hwang Jung-Eum) is the leader of a webcomic planning team, and she’s hyper-focused on her career, with no plans of finding a partner anytime soon. But just as she declares she wants to remain single, two men confess their feelings for her. There’s pharmaceutical company CEO Hwang Ji-Woo (Yoon Hyun-Min), and popular webcomic writer Park Do-Gyeom (Seo Ji-Hoon) —who grew up like brothers, but now have to compete for their crush’s affections.

Mystic Pop-up Bar

Han Kang-bae (Yook Sung-jae) encounters a mysterious pojangmacha (outdoor drinking establishment) that only opens at night. It’s run by a woman named Wol-joo (Hwang Jung-eum), with the help of former supernatural investigator Chief Gwi (Choi Won-young). Wol-joo decides to hire Kang-bae as a part-time employee. What he doesn’t realize immediately is that the Ssanggab Cart Bar is actually where both the dead and alive gather, and they actually visit customers in their dreams to help resolve their problems.

Extracurricular

Oh Ji-soo (Kim Dong-hee) is a quiet, straight-A student whose only goal is to be able to go to college. Because his dad’s a gambler and his mom abandoned him, he provides for himself. He runs an illegal side business — an app that sex workers can use to set up compensated dates. He comes close to earning enough for his college tuition, but things take a turn when his classmate Bae Gyuri (Park Joo-hyun) finds out about his secret.

Hyena

Yoon Hee-jae (Ju Ji-hoon) is a lawyer who is absolutely confident, but he meets his match in Jung Geum-ja (Kim Hye-Soo). Geum-ja is still struggling with her career, and desperately needs a win. She’s willing to do anything, including breaking a few hearts and causing personal damage to her opponents. But Hee-jae isn’t going down without a fight.

My Unfamiliar Family

Lee Jin-sook (Won Mi-kyung) and Kim Sang-sik (Jung Jin-young) are parents to three kids – daughters Kim Eun-joo (Choo Ja-hyun) and Kim Eun-hee (Han Ye-ri), and they are Kim Ji-woo (Shin Jae-ha). Now that their children are all grown, the flaws in their family begin to show, especially when Jin-sook decides she wants to leave her marriage and start anew.

A Piece of Your Mind

Moon Ha Won (Jung Hae In) is an AI programmer and founder of who is working on creating a device that extends a person’s life by storing their memories, emotions, and personality through voice recordings. He tries to create the likeness of his ex Kim Ji-soo (Park Joo-hyun) with the help of music engineer Han Seo-woo (Chae Soo-bin). But instead of chasing what once was with his ex, he winds up falling in love with Seo-woo.

Vincenzo

Park Joo-Hyeong (Song Joong-Ki) moved to Italy at eight years old after being adopted. He now goes by Vincenzo Cassano, and has grown up to be a lawyer who works for the mafia. He’s forced to flee to South Korea because of a mafia war. And there, he meets Hong Cha-Young (Jeon Yeo-Bin), a lawyer who is willing to go to great lengths to win her case.

Love Alarm Season 2

The much-anticipated second season of Love Alarm picks up where the first season left off, four years after the Love Alarm dating app. Now, Love Alarm got a 2.0 update, and Kim Jojo (Kim So-Hyun) is finally ready to confront her feelings head-on, and figures out how she truly feels about Hwang Sun-Oh (Song Kang) and Lee Hye-Yeong (Jung Ga-ram).

Mr queen

Jang Bong-hwan (Choi Jin-hyuk) is a 21st-century chef who cooks for the country’s top politicians. Somehow, his soul winds up in the body of Queen Cheorin (Shin Hye-sun) in the Joseon period. He has to find a way back to his own body and own time.

Sisyphus

Han Tae-Sul (Cho Seung-Woo) is a genius engineer and the co-founder of Quantum and Time Company. Things for the company haven’t been going so well since the mysterious death of his brother 10 years ago. He begins to look into the truth, but trouble comes as people from the future come to his time using the time machine he will eventually invent. One of them is trying to kill him, and one of them — a warrior named Gang Seo-Hae (Park Shin-Hye) —is doing everything she can to save him.

Hello, Me!

Thirty-seven-year-old Ban Ha-Ni (Choi Gang-Hee) is nowhere near where she thought she’d be back when she was younger. She’s single, and is a temp employee who fears getting fired at any moment. And at one point, she even ends up in jail for something as petty as ignoring a subpoena. But one day, her 17-year-old self shows up to remind her of the confidence and optimism she used to have.

