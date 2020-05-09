São Paulo, April 2020 – The pandemic has shaken companies that resisted or never considered life outside the office. Many had to adopt the home office suddenly, often without sufficient technology or notions. Despite being better protected against the new coronavirus, they were more exposed to viruses, scams (virtual scams) and other digital threats.

The risks and opportunities in remote work will guide products, services and debates at the 23rd Exposec – International Security Fair, which takes place between the 23rd and 25th of November at the São Paulo Expo. The event, the largest in Latin America in its area, is organized by Cipa Fiera Milano and Abese – Brazilian Association of Electronic Security Systems Companies.

“A lot of people who have just joined teleconferencing services or webinars, for example, have liked and realized that they could have done it much earlier. The resources already existed. There was no culture,” observes Robson Arantes, coordinator of the Innovation Committee and Abese’s Internet of Things (IoT). “We have reports of companies that for more than four years tried unsuccessfully to implement a partial home office. With COVID-19, they instituted a comprehensive regime in three weeks. And they intend to maintain it, regardless of what happens.”

The new scenario values ​​everything related to Information and Communication Technology (ICT), including electronic security. It is worth remembering: in early April, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) claimed the vulnerability of a video conferencing tool, blocking it on their computers. Kaspersky, which specializes in cybersecurity, recently reported an increase in the traffic of malicious files disguised as online meeting apps.

Abese Arena Connect

Arantes considers that, in the heat of the announcement of the quarantines, companies, offices and other entities did their best and assimilated how their structures are. “After the adaptation, they will have to rethink their work models. The pandemic had an irreversible impact”, evaluates the coordinator of the Abese Innovation Committee. “In this sense, Exposec will be a stage for us to understand what the new scenario will be like.”

It is worth mentioning that the electronic security sector had already been discussing business changes and disruptive work formats before the quake. Exposec has consolidated itself as a catalyst for the movement. Since its previous edition, the fair has hosted the Arena Abese Connect, a space formed by islands for the engagement of the actors of the innovation ecosystem – managers of companies, universities, the Brazilian IoT Forum and startups. At Exposec 2020, the initiative will offer a series of panels over three days, including on disruptive technologies such as cybersecurity, block chain, artificial intelligence and edge computing.

Arena Abese Connect will also discuss opportunities and initiatives related to the National Innovation Program TERRA2 INOVA, which has Abese and the Brazilian IoT Forum as co-founders. The movement is engaged in different action fronts, aligned with the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications (MCTIC), and is involved in actions to confront COVID-19.

Routers and other solutions

Exposec 2020 will still be the stage for companies to present the newest solutions for remote work. A reference in connectivity equipment, TP-Link will exhibit at the fair the lines of AC routers, routers with Mesh technology and WIFI signal repeaters that allow an enhanced internet experience for the home office or for studies. For the small and medium business segment, VPN routers will be shown.

TP-Link also operates in the segment of internet providers. A highlight in this area is the Agile ACS system, which allows remote management of brand routers. “We are talking about hundreds to thousands of routers that can be managed remotely by the provider, dispensing technical visits and providing agility and the best service for the end user”, comments Nelson Ito, director of New Business SMB & ISP at TP-Link.

Ito says that TP-Link was not severely impacted by the pandemic because it had local stocks and the fact that the factory in China operates through a verticalized production strategy. In Brazil, in addition to determining remote work for almost 100% of its employees, the company is promoting the expansion of e-commerce among its distributors and, in the case of internet providers, training users and freeing access to remote management platforms. equipment, preventing them from having to visit customers. “We are managing to support our production chain on several fronts”, says the executive.

“At Exposec, we want to show the security market that TP-Link is an ally in infrastructure. Our POE switches have excellent applicability in projects of remote entrance, CCTV, Access Control and several others. The fair brings us high expectations regarding the fostering partnerships and new business opportunities “, says Ito.

