2,380 people will continue to die from this dispute in Almeida.

Let’s say I talk about Madrid.

2,380 premature deaths per year. 400 underweight births. 850 premature deliveries.

Let’s say I talk about the European city – and metropolitan area – with the most deaths caused by pollutionamong 1,000 European cities analyzed in a study published by “The Lancet Planetary Health”.

Let’s say that 7% of deaths in Madrid – pre-covid times – are related to nitrogen dioxide. The gas that comes out of the exhaust pipes of cars.

And let’s also say that the Supreme Court has just loaded the only measure that tried to begin to reverse the process and save lives. By a formal procedure. Not because avoiding deaths from pollution is not a matter of “social significance.”

What difference does it make that it does not matter.

And all, root of a dispute that the PP started in 2018, yes, when the current mayor, Almeida, was in the opposition.

Let’s say there are politicians -in all parties- who are playing to undo the opposite measures and not to build. Who look short to attack the opposite and not to defend those who govern. The Almeida dispute has brought down what, according to Ecologists in Action, is one of the most effective low-emission zones in Europe. But, for Almeida, it is only one of the emblems of the previous corporation, that of Manuela Carmena.

Because it was more cool to attack Carmena and be able to avoid some deaths, than to accept that he could do some things well.