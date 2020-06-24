José Luis Alomía, General Director of Epidemiology, reported that this Tuesday, June 23, Mexico reached the 23,377 deaths from COVID-19. There is also 191,410 accumulated infections since the first positive case was detected in February.

In the country there 24,387 confirmed active cases, which represent the active epidemic in the country. There are 251,355 negative cases, 59,106 suspects, and a total of 501,871 people studied.

This evening conference is number 116, and it is on the 23rd of the « New normal » under the epidemiological red light in 15 states, including the capital and with 17 states on orange alert.

The official reported that on the international scene, the World Health Organization (who) records America as the place where confirmed cases are concentrated, with 1,071,693 cases.

Area Eastern Mediterranean it is behind our continent, with 274, 438 cases or 14.1% of cases, while in third place it is Europe registers 258,506 cases or 13.2 percent. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide is 8,993.6559 but those confirmed in the last 14 days are 1,952,984 or 22 percent. The rate of global lethality it is 5.2 percent.

Regarding observation entities, the State of Mexico stood out for tripling its suspected cases, so that in the next few days it would have a significant increase in confirmed casesYes, if you consider that the positivity index is around 43 percent.

This morning the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López -Gatell, He reported that « The epidemic is still active, but the speed with which cases are occurring is decreasing. »

The official noted that of the more than 39,302 cases accumulated for the health sector, the majority were ambulatory cases and were women.

Of the 584 deaths, 71% of the cases were in men aged 55 to 64 years.

Hospital safety in a context of catastrophe

