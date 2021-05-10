230,000 people discovered who were posting fake reviews on Amazon

Sellers sent them a list of products to buy and value positively; then they were reimbursed the price of the item

Cybersecurity company SafetyDetectives discovered the network after investigating the ElasticSearch database

Personal data of both sellers and users have been exposed: emails, PayPal accounts or phones associated with WhatsApp

Many times, before buying a product online, consumers go to the reviews of other users to make their decision. However, there is no certainty that these posts are absolutely true. A circumstance that has been uncovered after the leak of a database, which has exposed a network made up of more than 200,000 people who they posted fake reviews on Amazon in exchange for free products.

This has been alerted by the cybersecurity company SafetyDetectives, after studying the ElasticSearch database, which contained more than 13 million data records, weighing 7 GB, as reported in a statement.

Favorable opinions in exchange for products

Inside it, there was a server that hosted direct messages between various Amazon sellers with users who were willing to post favorable reviews of your items … in exchange for free products. In this network, merchants sent Internet users a list of merchandise so that they could acquire and publish positive evaluations with the maximum note, five stars, on the website of the electronic sales giant.

After the publication, users sent a message to the sellers, with the information of their Amazon and PayPal accounts, to receive a refund of the item and get the money back. As the transaction was carried out through an external platform, the network avoided attracting the attention of Amazon moderators.

Public personal data

Among the 13 million records of between 200,000 and 250,000 people exposed in the leaked database are information from merchants such as their email accounts and phone numbers associated with WhatsApp or Telegram.

However, most of the information they were personal data of the users that posted the ratings, including emails, 75,000 links to Amazon accounts, details about PayPal profiles, and usernames that sometimes contained real identities. In total, 232,664 Gmail accounts were exposed.

The servers involved were located in China and the netizens affected by the leak came mainly from the United States and Europe. The database was exposed between March 1 and 6, 2021, when its providers once again protected it and made it inaccessible. SafetyDetectives has not been able to identify the owners of the fake review network.