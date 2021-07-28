23 years later, this is how the characters of ‘Sex and the City’ have changed

Sarah Jessica Parker, star of ‘Sex and the City’. (Photo: HBO)

Sex and the City has turned 23 this year. The iconic series that pushed HBO’s popularity did the same for its actors. In fact, fiction owes much of its fame to them, or rather, to its characters, who swept as much as their sexual stories or the freedom of their female protagonists, something groundbreaking at the time.

Despite the passage of time, many continue to see it over and over again. Hence, HBO Max has decided to bet on the reboot, And Just Like That …., which will feature high-profile absences: Mr. Big’s and Samantha’s.

Several years ago, the head of the cast, Sarah Jessica Parker, said that she wanted to see how the four friends were in a world completely different from the nineties, and her dream has come true (albeit with one less in the group). Now it is known how everyone, present and absent, is doing in 2021 compared to the time when they devastated.

Carrie Bradshaw

(Photo: HBO-.)

Sarah Jessica Parker, 56 years old.

Samantha jones

(Photo: HBO-.)

Kim Cattrall, 64 years old.

Charlotte york

(Photo: HBO-.)

Kristin Davis, 56 years old.

Miranda hobbes

(Photo: HBO-.)

Cynthia Nixon, 55 years old.

Mr. Big

(Photo: HBO-.)

Chris Noth, 66 years old.

Smith Jerrod

(Photo: HBO-.)

Jason Lewis, 50 years old.

Aidan shaw

(Photo: HBO-.)

John Corbett, 60 years old.

Stanford Blatch

(Photo: HBO-.)

Willie Garson, 57 years old.

Steve Brady

(Photo: HBO-.)

David Eigenberg, 57 years old.

Anthony Marentino

(Photo: HBO-.)

Mario Cantone, 61 years old.

Harry goldenblatt

(Photo: HBO-.)

Evan Handler, 60 years old.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

