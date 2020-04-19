In times of pandemic and paralysis in soccer activities, it remains for the soccer fan to remember outstanding games of their teams. This Sunday, the fan of Corinthians can celebrate exactly 23 years of a remarkable rout over Palmeiras, his biggest rival.

On April 19, 1997, the Derby was valid for the Campeonato Paulista. The two teams led their respective groups with some ease, but fought for the overall leadership of the competition to gain an advantage in the final quadrangle.

Agnaldo (left) and Donizete (right) fight for the ball during the Derby

Contrary to what the final score reflects, the first half was balanced in the duel played at the Morumbi Stadium. Corinthians was the one who had the advantage in the 21st minute. In a penalty kick, Marcelinho moved Velloso to score his 99th goal for Timão and open the scoring. Even before the break, however, Djalminha hit a foul with category and equaled the score to 45.

On the return to the second half, Corinthians managed to impose themselves in the game and soon began to open an advantage. Donizete, the protagonist of the night, scored his first after taking advantage of Agnaldo’s failure inside the area and sending the bomb, with no chance for Velloso. Then, five minutes later, it was Mirandinha’s turn to swing the nets.

Even with a calm advantage, Alvinegro did not slow down, and Donizete scored two more times, at 27 and 29, scoring 5 to 1 on the scoreboard under the screams of “Fiel”. Unable to react, Palmeiras only managed to swing the nets once again, at 42, with Marquinhos.

During the championship, the big four went to the final square. With the victories over Santos and Palmeiras, and the tie with São Paulo, Corinthians became champion of the Paulista of 1997, its 22nd title of the competition.

