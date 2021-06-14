23 years after the feat of ’23’: Michael Jordan’s basket to win the sixth NBA title with the Bulls [Video]

Jordan sentenced Game 6 of the 1998 finals against the Utah Jazz.

Photo: Jeff Haynes / . / .

Are fulfilled 23 years of the basket that closed with the last dance of the Chicago Bulls dynasty. Courtesy, of course, of Michael Jordan, on June 14, 1998 the Bulls won their sixth NBA ring, defeating the Utah Jazz in the sixth game of the finals.

“Your Majesty”, named after the best player in basketball history, put the icing on the cake to his legendary career with the iconic basket to overtake the Bulls by one point (87-86) with just over five seconds left on the clock.

Today is the 23-year anniversary of an iconic shot by No. 23. On this date in 1998, Michael Jordan scored 45 points and hit a jumper vs the Jazz with 5.2 seconds left to clinch his 6th and final NBA championship. pic.twitter.com/8MYBbXU1JT – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 14, 2021

The sequence is historical. With 20 seconds left and the ball for Utah, Jordan stole the ball from Karl Malone. His help was quick and perfect.

Then he drove the ball and let a few seconds pass before attacking his defender. Made it look easy: attacked with the right. Keeping his body crouched – as it should be – he performed a crossover that practically knocked Bryon Russell down.

The rest is history. Routine jump shot. Perfect. The title basket.

23 years ago today, Michael Jordan knocked down the game-winning jumper with 5.2 seconds remaining to lift the @chicagobulls over the Jazz, earning their 6th NBA Championship! #NBABreakdown #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/PBRA9INwCp – NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 14, 2021

Chicago Bulls successfully defended the last possession and secured their title. Michael Jordan proved that he was still the best in the world: After winning the MVP of the regular round, he also became the MVP of the finals, leading the second three-time championship of the dynasty led by Phil Jackson.

Jordan threatened with a definitive retirement. He went three years without playing until he returned for two more seasons with the Washington Wizards.

However, the memory etched in the memory of most is that the best Michael Jordan culminated his glorious career leaving Utah with the NBA title under his arm. Unforgettable.