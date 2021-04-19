23 things we all think about watching the first episode of Luis Miguel, the series

Mamaaaaaa, the novel has already begun!

Sun Apr 18 2021 08:00 PM

Courtesy Netflix (Camila Jurado / NETFLIX / CAMILA JURADO / NETFLIX)

Natalia Chavez

@natcfelix

At last the sun came out. The long-awaited second season of Luis Miguel, the series is here and the first episode gave us everything we expected and more. One of our favorite songs, clues to Marcela’s whereabouts, very strong moments, and very controversial new characters.

We knew the season would be strong, but to say that it started with everything is not enough. All Mexico is united in this and we are just as stung by the novel, sorry, the 9 o’clock series 23 things we all think watching the return of Luis Miguel on Netflix.